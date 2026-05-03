Longevity doctor reveals how much protein adults above 40 should eat daily, explains why most are undereating ‘by a lot’

It is common knowledge that protein is one of the most important macronutrients that the human body needs to build and repair itself, and to maintain gut and overall health. However, when it comes to the amount of protein the body needs, people often fall woefully short, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health.

As one grows older, their protein requirement increases, shares Dr Vass. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 2, Dr Vass shared that even while training well and eating clean, people above the age of 40 are often not meeting their protein requirements, as a result of which their muscle, metabolism, and longevity are taking a hit. This, he claimed, is because not many are aware of the real protein requirement that a healthy adult has.

Why does protein requirement change after 40?

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{{^usCountry}} There are significant changes in terms of metabolic health that a person experiences after they turn 40. As Dr Vass explained, “After 40, your muscles become resistant to the anabolic signal from protein. It's called anabolic resistance, and it means your body needs more protein to trigger the same muscle-building response it got easily at 25.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are significant changes in terms of metabolic health that a person experiences after they turn 40. As Dr Vass explained, “After 40, your muscles become resistant to the anabolic signal from protein. It's called anabolic resistance, and it means your body needs more protein to trigger the same muscle-building response it got easily at 25.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thus, the body provides less efficient conversion of protein to muscle mass, and creates a higher requirement. Continuing with the same intake as one did earlier created that gap that most people live with, shared the physician. Protein requirement for people above 40 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, the body provides less efficient conversion of protein to muscle mass, and creates a higher requirement. Continuing with the same intake as one did earlier created that gap that most people live with, shared the physician. Protein requirement for people above 40 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} People were traditionally encouraged to eat 0.8g of protein per kilogram of their own bodyweight per day. However, Dr Vass shared that the number was set to prevent deficiency of the macronutrient in individuals , and not for optimising muscle, metabolism, or longevity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People were traditionally encouraged to eat 0.8g of protein per kilogram of their own bodyweight per day. However, Dr Vass shared that the number was set to prevent deficiency of the macronutrient in individuals , and not for optimising muscle, metabolism, or longevity. {{/usCountry}}

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To optimise longevity, adults over the age of 40 should consume between 1.6 and 2.2g of protein per kilogram of their body weight every day, shared Dr Vass. If one is training hard or following a calorie-deficient diet, they should try to get closer to the higher end.

“For a 90kg man, that's 145 to 200g of protein per day. Most men are hitting 80 to 100g and wondering why they can't build or hold muscle,” shared the physician.

Importance of protein in ageing adults

Ensuring adequate protein intake after the age of 40 is not just about the aesthetics, noted Dr Vass. He shared the following benefits that the macronutrient provides.

Preserves muscle mass, the single strongest predictor of metabolic health in ageing

Supports immune function and tissue repair

Keeps you satiated, reducing processed food intake naturally

Protects bone density

Maintains cognitive function; the brain also runs on amino acids

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The distribution of protein across meals also plays a significant role. “Muscle protein synthesis is maximised by hitting a threshold dose per meal, roughly 40 to 50g for adults over 40,” stated Dr Vass. He also listed the best protein sources as follows.

Animal proteins (beef, eggs, fish, poultry) have the highest leucine content, the amino acid that triggers muscle protein synthesis

Whey protein is the most studied and effective supplement form

Plant proteins work but require a higher volume to match the anabolic response

Ultra-processed protein bars are a distant last resort

“Whole food first. Supplement where needed. Don't overcomplicate it,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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