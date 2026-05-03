Doctor explains how workers are affected in heat waves: 5 tests employers, family should know for early detection

The scorching summer heat across the country adversely affects the health of all groups of people. However, workers in factories, construction, and other labour-intensive sectors are at especially high risk because of their work environment. People working outdoors are especially vulnerable during heat waves. (HT Archive)

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As many places in India have already started experiencing heatwaves, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, senior onco-histopathologist, MD Pathologist and chief pathologist at Redcliffe Labs, who highlighted the health risks faced by workers and shared a list of tests that will help ensure their well-being.

Health risks due to extreme heat According to Dr Seth, workers in outdoor and high-exposure environments are increasingly vulnerable to heat-related health risks with the rise in temperature in the summer. These often go unnoticed until the effect becomes severe.

There are three levels to being affected by the rising temperature, she shared. The first one among them is thermoregulatory stress, which is a condition where the body struggles to maintain its internal temperature under sustained heat.

“The earliest signs often include dehydration, caused by fluid and electrolyte loss from excessive sweating,” stated Dr Seth. “Symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and reduced urine output (oliguria) serve as early warning indicators.”