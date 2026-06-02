Longevity expert suggests 5 key supplements to support 360 degree wellness for 30-plus women

Every woman inching towards the age of 30 is warned enough of how the body changes once you hit three decades of existence. But do we prepare enough? From digestion and hormonal balance to stress levels, energy, and intimate health - a lot goes on inside the body during the transition into a new decade. The body automatically starts demanding certain nutrients. While supplements are not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle, certain additions to support a balanced diet may help.

Health supplements for 30-plus women

Explore these top 5 supplements for women to maintain their gut health.(Adobe Stock)

Women today are increasingly dealing with gut imbalances, stress, poor sleep, bloating, recurrent infections, and nutritional deficiencies due to hectic lifestyles and hormonal fluctuations. Gut and Longevity Specialist Dr Arpit Bansal, who is also a cancer surgeon, tells HT Shop Now about five supplements that can support women’s health after 30. However, these should only be consumed after a detailed personal health analysis and following a consultation with a healthcare provider.

1. Women-specific probiotics

Women-specific probiotics are supplements designed to support gut, immune, vaginal, and urinary tract health. They contain specific bacterial strains, mainly Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. These strains help keep a healthy, acidic pH in the body and can prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and yeast.

Key benefits:

Certain strains help maintain the right balance of bacteria in the vagina. This balance can reduce the chances of getting bacterial vaginosis (BV) and yeast infections.

Many products use cranberry extract or D-mannose to help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

They help your body absorb nutrients, reduce bloating, and support natural defences.

2. Gut support probiotics

A separate probiotic focused on gut health may help improve digestion, reduce bloating, support mood balance, and strengthen the gut microbiome. Since the gut and brain are closely connected, better gut health may also positively impact stress and energy levels.

Key benefits

It helps restore healthy gut bacteria after taking antibiotics or being sick.

This product helps reduce common issues like bloating, constipation, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

It helps produce short-chain fatty acids and strengthens the immune system.

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Prebiotics, such as inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), and oligosaccharides, serve as food for healthy gut bacteria. They help beneficial bacteria grow, support regular bowel movements, and improve overall digestive health. Including these prebiotics in your daily routine can enhance gut flora diversity, which is essential for maintaining optimal health.

Benefits of prebiotic blends

Different types of fibre feed different bacteria in our gut, such as Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. This helps keep our microbiome healthy.

Soluble multi-fibre blends make stools softer and reduce cramping or urgency that can happen with traditional fibre sources like psyllium.

Helps keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels healthy.

Diverse prebiotic blends can reduce levels of systemic markers such as hs-CRP.

4. Magnesium glycinate

Many women unknowingly have low magnesium levels. Magnesium glycinate is often recommended for muscle relaxation, stress support, sleep quality, PMS symptoms, cramps, and gut relaxation. It may also help support the nervous system during high-stress periods, promoting overall well-being and resilience against daily challenges.

Top benefits

It helps relax muscles and calms the nervous system. This makes it very effective for improving sleep quality and reducing nighttime anxiety.

This supports the brain's GABA receptors, which help control stress and create a calming feeling.

Helps muscles recover, prevents cramps, and strengthens bones.

5. UTI support nutrients

For women who frequently experience urinary tract infections (UTIs), nutrients such as D-mannose and cranberry extract may help support urinary tract health by reducing bacterial adhesion. However, recurrent infections should always be medically evaluated, as persistent issues may require professional intervention to ensure proper care and treatment.

Essential UTI support nutrients

A simple sugar found in fruits helps prevent E. coli bacteria from sticking to the bladder walls. This allows the bacteria to be flushed out when you urinate.

Proanthocyanidins (PACs) help create an environment that prevents bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining.

This helps make urine more acidic, making it harder for bacteria to grow. It also acts as a strong antioxidant, supporting your immune health.

Healthy bacteria, such as Lactobacillus, help maintain the balance of vaginal and urinary flora. This makes the environment less likely to harbour harmful germs.

This helps repair damaged cells in the urinary tract and increases the body’s production of infection-fighting white blood cells.

How to consume supplements safely?

Supplements should not be consumed unquestioningly based on social media trends. Every woman’s body, lifestyle, hormonal profile, and nutritional needs are different. "It is important to understand deficiencies and choose supplements wisely under expert guidance," warns Dr Bansal. Good gut health remains the foundation of overall wellness, influencing digestion, immunity, mood, metabolism, and even hormonal balance. By prioritising health and wellness, women can navigate life transitions with greater ease and confidence, he says.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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