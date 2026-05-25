Love swimming in summer? Ophthalmologist shares 5 eye care tips before entering the pool

Summer season calls for cooling down, and what better way to beat the heat than by taking a refreshing plunge into the pool? For many, summer and swimming pools feel like match made in heaven, whether it is a weekend pool party or a serene evening dip, pools feel like the perfect escape from heat.ALSO READ: Dark mode vs light mode: Ophthalmologist explains when you should toggle which mode on phone for lower vision stress

Summer season is incomplete without pool shenanigans. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But before you get carried away and daydream about your pool escapades, it is essential to pay attention to your eyes, because pool water can expose your eyes to the substances in the pool water.

Hold your horses before you get carried away with pool party tricks, dive somersaults and pool volleyballs, it is important first to internalise a few eye care tips to protect your eyes before a swim. Ophthalmologist Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, director of Dr. Basu Eye Care Centre, walked us through the eyecare precautions. First, we asked why pool water should be approached with caution rather than casually. In response, he explained what pool water may contain and how it can affect the eyes.

"Chlorine, bacteria and other pollutants in pool water, including residue from personal care products used by swimmers, can cause redness, irritation, dryness and even infections,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the complete set of ophthalmologist approved tips: 1. Wear protective swimming goggles: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the complete set of ophthalmologist approved tips: 1. Wear protective swimming goggles: {{/usCountry}}

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Wear swimming goggles. (Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Single most ‘effective step’ for eye protection.

A good pair of swimming goggles forms a watertight seal around the eyes, keeping pool water and, all the chemicals and microorganisms it contains, from touching your corneas directly.

If you swim outdoors, choose goggles that offer UV protection. 2. Don’t swim with contact lenses: Don’t swim with contact lenses in.

The water in pools can contain harmful microbes and bacteria that can get trapped between your contact lens and your eye.

It can increase the chance of developing a serious eye infection such as Acanthamoeba keratitis. This rare eye infection could potentially put your eyesight at risk.

If you need a correction for your vision while you swim, try getting prescription swim goggles instead. 3. Apply eye drops before you swim Use eye drops prior to entering the pool to help form a protective moisture barrier on the surface of your eyes.

This will help reduce the drying and irritating effect of chlorine on your tear film and this can help reduce and keep your eyes comfortable during and after your swim. 4. Avoid rubbing your eyes: Don’t touch your eyes with your hands before you go into the pool.

As it is touched by many people and hands can carry bacteria and irritants.

Rubbing your eyes transfers these contaminants and can cause micro-abrasions that make your eyes more susceptible to infection while you are in the water. 5. Use clean water to hydrate your eyes: Before entering the swimming pool, you should use clear, fresh water to rinse your face and eyes.

Doing this will pre-hydrate, the area around your eye and thus reduce the quick effect of chlorine coming into contact with your eye.

In addition, rinsing with water can also remove makeup, sunblock, or dust which could discolor or cause more irritation when mixed with pool chemicals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Single most ‘effective step’ for eye protection.

A good pair of swimming goggles forms a watertight seal around the eyes, keeping pool water and, all the chemicals and microorganisms it contains, from touching your corneas directly.

If you swim outdoors, choose goggles that offer UV protection. 2. Don’t swim with contact lenses: Don’t swim with contact lenses in.

The water in pools can contain harmful microbes and bacteria that can get trapped between your contact lens and your eye.

It can increase the chance of developing a serious eye infection such as Acanthamoeba keratitis. This rare eye infection could potentially put your eyesight at risk.

If you need a correction for your vision while you swim, try getting prescription swim goggles instead. 3. Apply eye drops before you swim Use eye drops prior to entering the pool to help form a protective moisture barrier on the surface of your eyes.

This will help reduce the drying and irritating effect of chlorine on your tear film and this can help reduce and keep your eyes comfortable during and after your swim. 4. Avoid rubbing your eyes: Don’t touch your eyes with your hands before you go into the pool.

As it is touched by many people and hands can carry bacteria and irritants.

Rubbing your eyes transfers these contaminants and can cause micro-abrasions that make your eyes more susceptible to infection while you are in the water. 5. Use clean water to hydrate your eyes: Before entering the swimming pool, you should use clear, fresh water to rinse your face and eyes.

Doing this will pre-hydrate, the area around your eye and thus reduce the quick effect of chlorine coming into contact with your eye.

In addition, rinsing with water can also remove makeup, sunblock, or dust which could discolor or cause more irritation when mixed with pool chemicals. {{/usCountry}}

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Finally, the ophthalmologist advised regular eye check-up, especially for those swim frequently. This can help doctors identify early signs of chlorine-related damage, long-term dry eyes and undiagnosed infections caused by swimming. They can also recommend customised eye drops or protective eyewear based on one's swimming habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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