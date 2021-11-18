Love to have strawberries with milk? Why Ayurveda doesn't approve of this combo

While many people love to have strawberry milkshake, Ayurveda considers it Viruddha Ahara as the combination of milk and strawberries could lead to digestive trouble. Both strawberry and milk are packed with nutrients but they must not be consumed together.

The combinations that have opposite properties, or have unwanted effect on the body when processed in a particular form, exert undesirable effects when combined in certain proportion, or unwanted effect if consumed at wrong time are Viruddha Aharas, as per Ayurveda.

"Avoid mixing all berries including strawberries with milk. When we add berries to milk, the milk may not curdle right away – but it will curdle after our initial digestion," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her Instagram post.

As per the ancient medicinal system, milk should only be combined with purely sweet and ripe fruits, with banana being an exception as its post digestive effect is sour.

"Bananas and milk should not be combined as even though bananas are sweet, after they are ingested with milk, the post-digestive effect will be sour," says Dr Bhavsar.

"Banana should not be eaten with milk, curds, or buttermilk because the combination can diminish digestion and produce toxins in the body. Eating this combination can lead to cold, cough, and allergies," the Ayurveda expert had said in her earlier Instagram post.

When banana and milk are combined they release an energy called Vipaka and can lead to several health problems.

The two fruits that can be combined with milk as per Ayurveda are mango and avocado.

"A ripe sweet mango may be combined with milk. Avocado may be mixed with milk. This is creamy, buttery and a little bit astringent," mentions Dr Bhavsar.

Apart from that, the Ayurveda expert says dry fruits such as raisins, dates, and figs may also be taken with milk.

Dr Bhavsar says one must avoid wrong and incompatible combinations in order to reduce inflammation, avoid skin disorders, auto immune diseases and stay healthy.

