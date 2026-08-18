Low haemoglobin is not always about iron deficiency: Dr Rahul Chawla shares five other causes of anaemia

Anaemia is a condition in which there is less than the required amount of haemoglobin in the blood, reducing the amount of oxygen it can transport. As a result, a person experiencing it often shows symptoms like tiredness, dizziness and pale skin.

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Since iron is a major component of haemoglobin, the lack of the micronutrient in the body often causes the condition. However, that does not mean all anaemia is caused by iron deficiency.

Taking to Instagram on August 17, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five other reasons why a person can have low haemoglobin levels.

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Reason 1: Nutritional deficiencies

{{^usCountry}} Haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein that is packed within the red blood cells (RBCs) that give them their colour and their name. While iron is indeed an essential component, the body also requires other nutrients, such as vitamin B12 and folic acid, to create healthy red blood cells, pointed out Dr Chawla. Reason 2: Blood loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haemoglobin is an iron-rich protein that is packed within the red blood cells (RBCs) that give them their colour and their name. While iron is indeed an essential component, the body also requires other nutrients, such as vitamin B12 and folic acid, to create healthy red blood cells, pointed out Dr Chawla. Reason 2: Blood loss {{/usCountry}}

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Sometimes, the lack of haemoglobin may not be a production issue at all, but rather the result of excess blood loss, highlighted Dr Chawla. “Heavy periods, piles, stomach ulcers, intestinal bleeding, or frequent painkiller use can cause slow blood loss over time, sometimes without any obvious bleeding,” he noted, which can lead to symptoms of anaemia.

Reason 3: Red blood cells being destroyed

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Yet another reason that is not linked with the lowered production of red blood cells, Dr Chawla pointed out that low haemoglobin can also be caused by RBCs being destroyed faster than they can be replaced. The condition is known as haemolytic anaemia and can be inherited genetically.

Reason 4: Kidney issues or chronic diseases

Chronic kidney disease, or other chronic health conditions such as tuberculosis (TB), cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and those that trigger long-term inflammatory conditions, can also cause anaemia, cautioned Dr Chawla. The only way to deal with this is to treat the underlying health condition.

Reason 5: Genetic or bone marrow problems

In the words of Dr Chawla, “Conditions such as thalassemia and certain bone marrow disorders can cause anaemia. In these cases, simply taking iron may not solve the problem.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.