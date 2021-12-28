Making frequent trips to loo in winters? Here's why it happens

It often happens that cold weather can make you visit the restroom frequently. Although the water intake in winter season comes down, the pee frequency surprisingly is on higher side. As much as you would like to wrap yourself in a cosy blanket, your bladder may give you signal to get out of your comfort zone for that urgent visit.

Experts say that the urge to pee increases during winter as a result of how the nature interacts with our body's anatomy.

The phenomenon is known as cold-induced dieresis and it happens due to a drop in temperature during winters.

"In cold weather, one shivers and the blood vessels are forced to contract to increase the blood flow in the organs and raise pressure. Furthermore, the blood flow gushes to all vital organs, including the kidneys. This process can be termed vasoconstriction. Instead of purging out the usual amount of waste, your kidneys are forced to work harder and filter out more waste than they do usually. This is the main reason behind your frequent trips to the loo," explains Dr Santosh Palkar, Consultant – Urologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

ALSO READ: Follow these tips to avoid UTI in winter season

The expert however cautions that frequent urination in winters could also be a sign of hypothermia, but it is usually accompanied by other signs such as shivering, breathing problems and weak pulse. Hypothermia happens when the body temperature is much lower than normal.

"Sometimes, frequent trips to loo can also be a sign of hypothermia, when your body lets out more heat than it is able to generate. If there are other signs such as constant shivering, breathing problems, and weak pulse, you need to immediately consult the doctor," he says.

Dr Palkar says that it is advisable to stay physically active and exercise every day during winters to avoid this problem. He also advises against holding the urine for too long as doing so can lead to a bladder infection.