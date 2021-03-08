Malaika Arora asks women to flaunt the 'warriors that they are' in new Yoga post

Are you ready for Malaika Arora's Yoga move of the week? Because we surely are. If you are not that active on social media and have no idea what we are talking about, let us give you a little context. At the beginning of every week, Malaika shares a new Yoga asana with her followers. The fitness enthusiast posts a picture on her Instagram and pens the benefits and the steps to properly do the asana in the caption. She started this ritual during the lockdown, when gyms were shut, in order to help her followers exercise without any equipment. She has continued the practice till now and we are not complaining.

This week's asana was a little special. She spoke about the Reverse Warrior Pose aka Viparita Virabhadrasana and asked women to flaunt the warriors that they are. For the image, the actor wore a pink halter-neck sports bra and teamed it with a pair of blue shorts. Explaining about the asana she wrote, "Namaste Everyone! This week’s pose is dedicated to all the women out there. This Women’s Day, I would like all the women to flaunt the warriors they are. Let’s celebrate the existence of women and how strong they are, doing all the daily work from taking care of the family to making a difference at her workplace and always gracefully surpassing what is expected of her. More power to these warriors. (sic)."

Benefits of the Reverse Warrior Pose aka Viparita Virabhadrasana

Talking about the effects that the asana has on one's body, she wrote, "This pose allows for a freer deeper breath as it opens the side body and chest, releasing all the tension in the muscles around the ribs. It will help you strengthen the legs and with mobility in the hips. The reverse warrior pose increases the blood flow which helps reduce fatigue and calm the mind. (sic)."

Steps to do the Reverse Warrior Pose:

Start by getting into the warrior pose with your right foot forward. Lean your upper body towards the mat and then put your right hand up towards the ceiling. Stretch it along with your right side.

Your left hand should come down such that it rests lightly on the backside of your left thigh. Look up to the fingertips of your right hand. Hold for 5 breaths and then repeat the same thing for the other side.

