Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama

As a part of her weekly fitness move, Malaika Arora encouraged fans towards a healthier lifestyle by giving them a sneak-peek into her Yoga class this Monday. Stressing on the importance of breathing for overall wellness, Malaika laid Monday motivation with by taking fitness enthusiasts through the steps and benefits of Yoga’s Anulom Vilom Pranayama or Alternate Nostril Breathing exercises.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor shared a video featuring her performing the simple form of pranayama. Dressed in a black sports bra teamed with a pairof black shorts, Malaika sat deep in concentration as she shared, “Namaste Everyone Today’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is a simple form of pranayama (sic).”

She added, “Sometimes, it is not all about moving the body but concentrating on your breathing. Your breathing affects your overall wellness and that is why it is important to perform breathing exercises (sic).” Revealing some benefits of the exercise, Malaika wrote, “Anulom Vilom Pranayama is also known as Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique. This breathing technique has a number of benefits like: A) Improves immune system B) Boosts your memory C) Improves respiratory and cardiovascular health D) Regulates blood pressure E) Improves sleep and helps to de-stress (sic).”

Method:

Start by sitting in a cross-legged position. Rest your hands on your knees and close your eyes. Keep your right thumb on your right nostril and close it. Inhale deeply from your left nostril for 4 counts.

Now close your left nostril with your right ring finger and hold it for 2 seconds. At this step, you are holding your breath with both your nostrils being closed. Take off your right thumb from your right nostril and exhale deeply through your right nostril.

Inhale from your right nostril for 4 counts while continuing to keep your ring finger on your left nostril and then, close both nostrils for 2 seconds and exhale deeply with your left nostril. Repeat this process for 5 minutes. Concentrate on your breathing while doing it.

