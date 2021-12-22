Malaika Arora's yoga mantra - ‘Perfection is a myth but..’

Malaika Arora's yoga sessions are goals for us. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets of her yoga routine on her Instagram profile. Malaika is a work in progress, as are we. But Malaika's snippets of yoga sessions make us want to run to our yoga mats and practice a position.

When not working, Malaika is often spotted trying out a complex yoga position or relaxing in a simple yoga position. Be it her yoga studio or her own living room, Malaika ensures to never take a day off from her workout routine. She also keeps sharing pictures of her yoga positions on her Instagram profile with the pointers on the benefits that can be garnered on practising the positions on a regular basis.

Malaika believes that persistency is the key to progress. Even though reaching the epitome of perfection is a myth, with the right kind of persistence, consistency, dedication and focus, it gets easier to proceed to betterment. On Tuesday, Malaika's yoga studio Diva Studio's official Instagram handle shared a short video of Malaika working on a yoga routine. With a fitness trainer supervising the entire process and providing her with the necessary support, Malaika can be seen practising the forearm balance.

Dressed in a grey and black sports bra and a pair of gym trousers of the same print, Malaika can be seen balancing her body on her forearms and slowly pushing her legs up in the air. With a little help from the fitness trainer, Malaika can be seen acing the Pinchamayurasana. With the video, Diva Yoga also shared the yoga mantra that Malaika lives by. She believes that - "Perfection is a myth but consistency helps one focus on progress." Take a look at the video here:

The Pinchamayurasana, as performed by Malaika, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the upper back. It also helps in developing arm strength and improving the balance of the body. It also helps in stretching the body and enticing focus.

