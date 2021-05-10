Malaika Arora shares 3 asanas for mothers to help them feel relaxed and calm

Malaika Arora has lately been motivating her followers to exercise as it is of utmost importance at the moment. While India fights the second wave of the coronavirus, the mother-of-one has been posting about exercises such as Anulom Vilom and tests that decipher how strong your lungs are. She has taken to her social media once again and shared some asanas that are great for at-home workout sessions. With the gyms being shut, Malaika's videos truly help.

At the beginning of every week, Malaika shares a new fitness post and she has dedicated her latest one to all the mom's out there while celebrating Mother's Day, which was observed in India on May 9. The clip starts with the text popping up, "3 asanas for mothers by Malaika Arora. (sic)" She also wrote about the unconditional love that mothers have for their children. The caption read, "Every single day should be celebrated as Mother’s Day for the unconditional feelings they express no matter what day it is, how her day is or what the circumstances are. For #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek we have 3 simple asanas for all the moms out there to feel relaxed and calm because they deserve it. (sic)."

The three asanas that she mentioned were Vrikshasana, Trikonasana along with Utkatasana and also wrote about the benefits of each. It read, "1) VRIKSHASANA helps to improve posture and promotes balance, both physical and emotional. 2) TRIKONASANA helps to fight the hunch, especially for the breastfeeding moms. 3) UTKATASANA develops strength in the whole body, especially back muscles while relieving stiffness in the shoulders. (sic)."

Check out some of the other fitness posts that Malaika has shared in the recent past and inspired us to stay active and healthy even when the gyms are closed:

Did this make not make you want to exercise?

