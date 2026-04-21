Malaika Arora shares her secret to having toned underarms, back and prominent collarbones in 50s: Here's what to do

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The star often shares videos of herself working out at the gym, and inspiring her followers to sweat it out and achieve their dream figure.

Malaika Arora shares her arm workout routine.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | What happens when you walk for 1 minute vs 15, 30 or 60 minutes? Nutritionist explains the difference

On April 20, the 52-year-old shared a video of her doing arm workouts at the gym. In the clip, she highlighted the benefits of doing exercises such as arm raises, wide raises, high pull-downs, and shoulder external rotations for 10 repetitions every day.

Malaika Arora's arm workouts

In the video, Malaika did arm raises, wide raises, high pull-downs, and shoulder external rotations. According to her, if one does each exercise 100 times, they will see real changes in their upper body. She highlighted:

If you do 100 arm raises every day, your underarm should be very toned.

If you do 100 wide raises every day, your collarbone should be very prominent.

If you do 100 high pull-downs every day, your back should be very straight.

If you do 100 shoulder external rotations every day, your straight shoulder should look great.

Here's how to do each exercise as demonstrated by Malaika Arora:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} As for why you should be doing these arm workouts, a Harvard Health report notes that incorporating arm exercises into your fitness routine is essential for maintaining your strength. But it's also important for healthy movement, stronger bones, better balance, and keeping injuries at bay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for why you should be doing these arm workouts, a Harvard Health report notes that incorporating arm exercises into your fitness routine is essential for maintaining your strength. But it's also important for healthy movement, stronger bones, better balance, and keeping injuries at bay. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Moreover, to build the functional strength needed for everyday activities that require upper-body strength, it's best to include functional exercises that target multiple muscle groups. Functional exercises can reduce your risk of injury and improve your quality of life by allowing you to continue performing everyday activities.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a popular Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She gained fame for her incredible dancing in item numbers in movies like Dil Se, Dabangg, Housefull 2, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, and many others.

She was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz have a son together, Arhaan Khan. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON