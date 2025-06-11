Malaria surge in the summer season: Doctor explains 8 key risk factors to be aware of

During the summer and monsoon seasons, mosquito-borne diseases see a sharp rise. Stagnant water, which provides the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, is one of the primary reasons behind the surge in malaria cases during this time of year. Also read | World Malaria Day 2025: Do you know about cerebral malaria; the deadliest form that affects the brain? Know the risk factors for malaria in summer.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Rastogi, consultant, infectious diseases, Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon said, “Malaria cases tend to spike during the summer and early monsoon months, and several seasonal factors play a role in this surge. Here’s a closer look at why the risk increases during this time.” The doctor explained the risk factors for malaria in summer:

1. Stagnant water and improper storage:

Summer often leads to water shortages, prompting households to store water in buckets, tanks, and drums. When left uncovered, these become perfect breeding grounds for Anopheles mosquitoes—the carriers of malaria.

2. Early showers and pooled water:

Occasional pre-monsoon showers can leave behind stagnant puddles, especially in potholes, construction sites, and poorly drained areas. These sites are often neglected and quickly turn into mosquito nurseries.

3. Favorable weather conditions for mosquitoes:

The combination of high temperatures and humidity in summer speeds up the mosquito life cycle and also accelerates the maturation of the malaria parasite inside the mosquito. This means a faster spread of infection.

Is it Malaria or Dengue? Here's how to know the difference between the two mosquito-borne diseases

4. Inadequate waste management:

Open garbage piles, clogged drains, and discarded containers in both urban and rural areas collect rainwater and create undisturbed habitats for mosquitoes to multiply.

5. Longer evenings and outdoor exposure:

Summer evenings often encourage people to spend more time outdoors. Activities like walking, dining, or social gatherings during dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, raise the chance of being bitten.

6. Relaxed use of protection measures:

The discomfort of heat often discourages the use of mosquito nets or long clothing at night. People may also forget or avoid applying repellents regularly, increasing their vulnerability.

7. Travel to high-risk areas:

Summer holidays see many families visiting rural areas or regions where malaria is endemic. Lack of preventive measures during travel further adds to the risk.

8. At-risk populations:

Children, elderly individuals, and pregnant women are particularly susceptible due to lower immunity, making prevention even more critical.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.