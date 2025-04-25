World Malaria Day 2025: Do you know about cerebral malaria; the deadliest form that affects the brain?

World Malaria Day 2025: Every year, World Malaria Day is observed on April 25 to discuss and discover treatment and precautions that can help in preventing malaria from spreading. This day helps in creating awareness about the health complications of the disease and the lifestyle habits that can help in staying safe. Also read | World Malaria Day 2025: Know how malaria can affect your heart Cerebral malaria occurs when infected red blood cells block small blood vessels in the brain, leading to inflammation, swelling, and damage to brain tissue.(Photo by Pragyan Bezbaruah on Pexels)

We cannot possibly discuss the harmful effects of malaria without bringing up its deadliest form, that affects the brain cells. Known as cerebral malaria, it occurs when infected red blood cells block small blood vessels in the brain, leading to inflammation, swelling, and damage to brain tissue. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Praveen Gupta, principal director and chief of neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram explained the causes, symptoms and fatality of the disease.

Cerebral malaria: Causes and transmission

Cerebral malaria is caused by the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito carrying P. falciparum. Once in the bloodstream, the parasite multiplies inside red blood cells. In severe cases, these infected cells adhere to the walls of cerebral blood vessels, disrupting blood flow and triggering inflammation.

Cerebral malaria: Symptoms

Symptoms typically develop within 7–10 days of infection. Key signs of cerebral malaria include:

High fever

Seizures

Confusion

Loss of consciousness or coma

Abnormal posturing (decerebrate or decorticate)

Respiratory distress

Cerebral malaria: Diagnosis

Diagnosis of cerebral malaria involves blood tests to detect malaria parasites, often through microscopy or rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). Brain imaging and lumbar puncture may be used to rule out other neurological conditions like meningitis.

Cerebral malaria: Treatment

Prevention tips to follow:

Prevention strategies focus on avoiding mosquito bites and controlling the spread of malaria. This includes:

Using insecticide-treated bed nets

Indoor residual spraying

Antimalarial prophylaxis in high-risk areas

Prompt diagnosis and treatment of malaria cases

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.