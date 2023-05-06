The health of the man is vital for the well-being of his offspring - yes, you read it right and you will be shocked to know that the quality of his sperm can have a negative impact on the unborn baby since sperm carry important genetic content into the embryo and then into the child's life. Thus, the baby can encounter various health problems.

Male infertility: Watch out for these 5 common causes of sperm problems in men that can affect child's well-being (Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash)

Did you know? Men can have problems associated with sperm count or sperm health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune, revealed that the reproductive health of a man can be affected owing to certain reasons and some of which may be congenital (present at birth abnormalities) and this is how men’s sperm health can impact the child’s health. According to her, following are some of the causes of sperm problems in men -

Eating unhealthy food: It is a no-brainer that poor eating habits lead to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and high cholesterol. These issues tend to influence male fertility. Tobacco: Smoking contains harmful chemicals that impact the man’s fertility. They tend to take a toll on the amount of sperm present as well as their mobility and form. These variables will affect the number and ability of sperm to fertilize an egg. Smoking may damage DNA fragmentation, resulting in poor embryo quality and a reduced fertility rate. Men planning to have kids should quit smoking and stay healthy. Alcohol: Influences the sex hormones via influencing glands connected with the reproductive system. Men who plan to have children should give up on alcohol. Sedentary lifestyle: Poor eating habits, a lack of physical activity, insufficient sleep, sitting for a longer time, stress and obesity can also impact the sperm. Men should follow a well-balanced lifestyle to lead a healthy life. Wearing tight jeans: Those men who tend to wear tight jeans/underwear can suffer from urinary tract infections (UTIs) causing low sperm count, and fungal infection in the groin area which raises the temperature of the testicles.

Dr Nisha Pansare advised, “Regular health check-ups should be done to detect health issues for timely intervention. Men with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol should speak to the doctor and manage these conditions before they lead to any complications. The couple should speak to a fertility consultant before planning a pregnancy. Doing so can ensure that the couple and baby are fit and fine.”