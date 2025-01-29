Man who lost 50 kg reveals secret to weight loss was ‘enjoying junk food in moderation’: Eat 1 or 2 slices of pizza

Diet is one of the fundamental aspects of weight loss journey. But diets included in the weight loss plans are often ‘restrictive.' They are focused on removing an entire food group – like carbs or fats. Weight loss coach Nick Geoppo addressed this approach and highlighted how it's doing more harm than good in a recent Instagram video. A person on diet can enjoy even pizza, when consumed in moderate amount.(Pexels)

This drastic measure of cutting out on food is not sustainable, according to him. The weight may drop and changes will show but it's also easier to gain back the weight, thwarting all the efforts.

Don't take alcoholics approach to food

He reminded not to take the ‘alcoholic's approach’ to food. When the focus is on abstaining from food, cravings tend to intensify, much like how withdrawal symptoms increase when alcohol is eliminated.

Nick shared his personal experience, where he lost 110 pounds (49.89kg) in 2019 and has since successfully maintained his weight without gaining any. But, before 2019, from 2013 to 2019, every time he lost weight, he ended up gaining back 50+ pounds (22 kg).

Moderation for diet

Most diets are restrictive. He listed examples such as Keto, low carb, fasting, and counting calories using tracker apps. One of his mistakes was following these restrictive diets in the past, and instead of quitting them, he ended up gaining back the weight.

Similarly, he cautioned people against following restrictive diets too strictly.

He said, “The way you lose weight, dictates how sustainable your results are. I don't want to be in a restriction for the rest of my life. ”

Junk food is strictly banned when one is trying to lose weight. But Nick proposed that even junk foods don't need to be eliminated, and can be eaten in moderation.

Anytime there's a restrictive diet, there's also an obsession regarding the food, making dieting feel like a big challenge of resisting all temptation and cravings. When one fails, it results in overeating. Moderation is an efficient way to develop a healthy relationship with food.

Nick shared these portions for common junk foods:

1 or 2 slices of pizza instead of 3 or 4

1 scoop of ice cream instead of a whole pint

Small fry instead of large fry

Losing weight is easy, but keeping it off is a challenge with restrictive diets, as one can’t avoid certain foods forever.

Nick shared that the key to lasting results lies in making real and sustainable lifestyle changes. Instead of constantly fixating and nitpicking on food, it's important to nurture a mindset that promotes healthy weight loss. By embracing a non-obsessive approach, one can build a balanced and positive relationship with food, allowing for freedom and sustainable progress. This also helps in keeping off the weight.

