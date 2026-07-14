Man who lost over 60 kg shares 5 strange things he did to lose weight: ‘No diet change, no crazy workout’

Losing weight isn’t always about following extreme diets or spending hours at the gym. Kuwar Kapur, who says he lost over 60 kg, shared in his Instagram post five simple habits that helped him stay consistent and achieve lasting results. According to him, it wasn’t motivation but a structured routine that made the biggest difference. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer reveals 3 surprising reasons your weight may increase during fat loss: From stress to sleep )

1. Prioritise protein at every meal

Kuwar Kapur emphasises tracking long-term progress over daily fluctuations for weight loss. (Instagram/@fitnessbykuwar)

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“I used to eat like a toddler, carbs on carbs on carbs. The moment I built every meal around protein, cravings dropped, hunger stabilised, and late-night kitchen raids disappeared,” Kuwar says. He suggests making protein the foundation of every meal to improve satiety and reduce unnecessary snacking.

2. Take a 10-minute walk after meals

“Sounds boring. That’s exactly why people ignore it,” he says. According to Kuwar, “A simple 10-minute walk after eating improved my digestion, controlled blood sugar, and worked better than most fat-loss supplements people waste money on.”

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3. Weigh yourself every day

{{^usCountry}} “Most people avoid the scale because emotions get involved. I stopped reacting to the number and started tracking the trend,” he says. “You can’t change what you refuse to measure,” Kuwar adds, explaining that focusing on long-term progress instead of day-to-day fluctuations helped him stay on track. 4. Cut liquid calories first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most people avoid the scale because emotions get involved. I stopped reacting to the number and started tracking the trend,” he says. “You can’t change what you refuse to measure,” Kuwar adds, explaining that focusing on long-term progress instead of day-to-day fluctuations helped him stay on track. 4. Cut liquid calories first {{/usCountry}}

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“I was unknowingly drinking 600+ calories daily. Thick milkshakes, sugary drinks, dozens of sweets, you name it,” he recalls. “No diet change. No crazy workout. Just switching to zero-calorie drinks and artificial sweeteners gave me my easiest fat-loss win ever.”

5. Eat on a schedule

“Eating based on mood equals overeating. Eating with structure equals results,” Kuwar says. “Once I fixed meal timing, staying in a calorie deficit stopped feeling like discipline.”

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He concludes with a reminder that consistency matters more than short-lived motivation. “A little harsh truth? These habits aren’t extreme. They’re necessary. I didn’t lose 60+ kg through motivation. I followed a system.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.