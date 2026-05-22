Masaba Gupta shares before-and-after weight loss pics, says being fit is the greatest gift: '6 years, 15 kg...'

Fashion designer and Masaba Gupta is no stranger to the spotlight, but her latest Instagram post isn’t about a new collection — it’s about a personal evolution. On May 21, in a series of striking before-and-after photos, Masaba shared the reality of her health journey, spanning six years, a 15 kg weight loss, and the life-altering experience of pregnancy. Also read | Masaba Gupta reveals impressive weight loss transformation, says 'ghar ka khana' helped her

'I don’t recognise myself from 2020'

Masaba Gupta's post highlights her six-year health journey, including a 15 kg weight loss and transformation after pregnancy. (Instagram/ Masaba Gupta)

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Accompanying the photos that showcase her journey from 2020 to her current post-pregnancy physique was Masaba Gupta’s caption: "I don’t recognise myself from 2020 or even from when I was pregnant... mentally and physically. And that’s great news — aren’t you tired of being the same person? Shed some skin, surprise yourself."

While the visual change is undeniable, Masaba was quick to highlight that this was anything but an overnight success. By sharing that it took six years to achieve her goals, she dismantled the toxic expectation of instant gratification. Her journey suggested that sustainable health isn't a sprint; it’s a long-term commitment to oneself that persists through different life stages.

Perhaps the most poignant part of her message was her mention of mental change. Masaba positioned fitness not as a vanity project, but as the 'greatest gift' one can give themselves. She wrote, “Six years, 15 kg and one baby later, I’ll tell you — being fit is the greatest gift you give yourself. Slow and steady. The only way I know.”

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{{^usCountry}} Why her honesty matters in a quick-fix culture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why her honesty matters in a quick-fix culture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In an era of 'miracle' weight loss drugs and 30-day shred challenges, Masaba’s post is a refreshing — and necessary — departure from the norm. Society often pressures women to 'snap back' immediately after giving birth. By acknowledging that she doesn't recognise herself even from her pregnancy days, Masaba validated that the body undergoes a total metamorphosis. She framed this change not as a loss of her former self, but as a necessary 'shedding of skin'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an era of 'miracle' weight loss drugs and 30-day shred challenges, Masaba’s post is a refreshing — and necessary — departure from the norm. Society often pressures women to 'snap back' immediately after giving birth. By acknowledging that she doesn't recognise herself even from her pregnancy days, Masaba validated that the body undergoes a total metamorphosis. She framed this change not as a loss of her former self, but as a necessary 'shedding of skin'. {{/usCountry}}

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As a public figure who has been open about her struggles with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome, which is now referred to as polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome or PMOS) in the past, her transformation serves as a beacon of hope for those dealing with hormonal imbalances. She proves that while the path might be slower, results are possible with consistency.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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