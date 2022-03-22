Meditation guide: 7 simple steps to meditate for beginners

Meditation is an ancient practice that has been around for thousands of years but its popularity has grown manifold in recent times. In pandemic era, many people relied on meditation and other mindfulness practices to ease their anxiety woes and keep daily stress at bay. Meditation is said to work on all fronts - physical, mental and spiritual, and promises to make you more sorted, happy and content over a period of time. (Also read: 7 benefits of meditation for your mental health)

With your daily meditation practice, you are not only able to focus better, manage stressful situations well but also see your productivity going up. Even a few minutes of meditation can help alleviate stress and help feel that inner calm. It also works very well for insomnia and can be a good alternative to traditional treatments.

While meditation has multitude of benefits, it is important to follow the right technique and set routine to reap maximum benefits out of the practice. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent post lists out simple steps to meditate for beginners.

"The goal of meditation isn't to control your thoughts, it's to stop letting them control you," she captions her post.

How to Meditate

"Meditation is simpler (and harder) than most people think. Read these steps, make sure you’re somewhere where you can relax into this process, set a timer, and give it a shot," says Dr Bhavsar.

Take a seat: Find a place to sit that feels calm and quiet to you.

Set a time limit: If you're just beginning, it can help to choose a short time, such as five or 10 minutes.

Notice your body: You can sit in a chair with your feet on the floor, you can sit loosely cross-legged, you can kneel — all are fine. Just make sure you are stable and, in a position, you can stay in for a while.

Feel your breath: Follow the sensation of your breath as it goes in and as it goes out.

Notice when your mind has wandered: Inevitably, your attention will leave the breath and wander to other places. When you get around to noticing that your mind has wandered — in a few seconds, a minute, five minutes—simply return your attention to the breath.

Be kind to your wandering mind: Don't judge yourself or obsess over the content of the thoughts you find yourself lost in. Just come back.

Close with kindness: When you're ready, gently lift your gaze (if your eyes are closed, open them). Take a moment and notice any sounds in the environment. Notice how your body feels right now. Notice your thoughts and emotions.

"That’s it! That’s the practice. You go away, you come back, and you try to do it as kindly as possible," concludes Dr Bhavsar.

