Home / Lifestyle / Health / ‘Mentally and physically debilitating’: Kalki Koechlin on sleep deprivation
health

‘Mentally and physically debilitating’: Kalki Koechlin on sleep deprivation

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:07 PM IST
‘Mentally and physically debilitating’: Kalki Koechlin on sleep deprivation(Instagram/@kalkikanmani)
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Kalki Koechlin is known for taking stands on benefits of health. The actor, who recently welcomed her baby daughter with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, is often spotted advising her Instagram family on the health benefits of various practices. The actor’s Instagram feed is otherwise a plethora of adorable videos of her daughter Sappho and her songs.

On Wednesday, Kalki spoke about the health hazards of sleep deprivation with an adorable video on Instagram. She wrote about the various kinds of naps and sleep that new mothers take and how important each of them is to keep the body healthy. “A little post on sleep,” wrote Kalki.

The video is a collage of her pictures with her daughter, taking naps. From a picture of Kalki resting amidst the greens during her first trimester to she and a pint-sized Sappho twinning in mustard yellow and taking a nap together, Kalki gave us a sneak peek of how sleep works for her.

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin acing pushups over baby Sappho is Tuesday's cutest fitness inspo

RELATED STORIES

“Sleep deprivation is no joke. It is truly mentally and physically debilitating. No wonder it’s used as a form of torture all over the world. New mothers can really relate to sleep deprivation,” an excerpt of her post read. She also wrote how other family members can divide the work and take up the responsibilities of the newborn baby for some time to allow the mother to sleep.

Read her post here:

“May you find the moments and slip into them blissfully,” wrote Kalki about the need to fall asleep to charge ourselves, once in a while. She also wrote about her  book The Elephant in the Womb.

Postpartum Insomnia is a serious issue faced by new mothers, who find it extremely difficult to sleep, which further leads to tiredness and dizziness. It is recommended to time their sleep with that of their newborn, to be able to charge the body and keep themselves healthy and energised.

Kalki and Guy welcomed Sappho on February 7, 2020.

Topics
kalki koechlin sleep newborn babies new mother
