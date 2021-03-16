Kalki Koechlin looks gorgeous as she enjoys the sun with her daughter, in a swimming pool. See pic
- Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable pic with daughter Saoppho in a new post. Check it out here.
Actor Kalki Koechlin is enjoying her time in Goa and she has her little bundle of joy, daughter Sappho, to give her company. She shared an image from her time in the swimming pool.
It shows Kalki in a black bikini, swimming in the pool and she approaches her baby who is sitting on the side. The pic captures a beautiful moment between the mother-daughter duo. Kalki posted the image and captioned it, "A place in the sun #blesseddays #lifeisasplash @guyhershberg."
Kalki is of French origin, born and brought up in India, while her boyfriend Guy Hershberg has Russian and Polish roots.
Kalki often shares pics on her Instagram. Last week, she posted a picture of a cow feeding her calf in the middle of the road. She captioned it, "I know how that feels #feedinginpublic #disapprovingstares #yesimcomparingmyselftoacow."
Kalki welcomed Sappho early last year. For her birth, Kalki chose a water birth and penned a long note to emphasise on the pain women go through during child delivery.
Also read: Anees Bazmee on restarting Bhool Bhulaiya 2 shoot: Due to restrictions, producers are bearing the burden of extra cost
“Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or C-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she wrote.
