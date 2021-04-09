Milind Soman goes for 5k run after defeating Covid: Such a relief to be on road again

Milind Soman took to Instagram recently to announce that he defeated the coronavirus and got a negative RTPCR result after 14 days of quarantine. The post featured an adorable image of the actor with his wife, Ankita Konwar and he had penned a long note thanking her for taking care of him during the tough time. However, the fitness enthusiast is getting back on track with his workouts but is taking it slow at the moment. The supermodel recently shared with his followers that he ran for 5 km at an easy pace and covered the distance within 40 minutes.

He also mentioned that he will keep getting tested for lung infections, blood clots and other things that he has been hearing regarding the after-effects of Covid from people. Milind posted the video of himself running with the caption, "Ran a comfortable, easy pace 5km in around 40min and it felt amazing ! Such a relief to be on the road again hearing stories of post covid and long covid, so will take it easy for a while, and test every ten days for lung function, blood clots and other things that are being talked about! (sic)."

In the comments, Milind also mentioned that he had not had any flu-like symptoms in the last 25 years but while suffering from Covid he had a mild fever and tiredness. "I know for sure that covid is a thing now, I have not had any flu like symptoms for more than 25 years now, so to have even the mild fever and tiredness that I had was definitely unusual! I am sure we are all being as careful as we can. Understanding health and fitness is so important. Knowing that health is not just about being free of disease and fitness is not about six-packs and biceps, is a start. Keep the mind calm and the body active. Always! (sic)," the caption read.

During his quarantine, Milind was posting daily reports including his body temperature and symptoms with followers in order to answer all the questions and queries that they had regarding the virus.

