Milind Soman merges travel and fitness in Egypt, runs in Alexandria

Milind Soman is living it up in Egypt. The actor is currently on a vacation with wife Ankita Konwar in Egypt and they are giving us all the goals we need to start planning for our next trip. The actor recently took off for his Egypt trip and since then, Milind and Ankita’s Instagram profiles are replete with snippets from their vacay diaries. Be it lazing by the Red Sea and enjoying a romantic sunset together or embracing their fitness lover side with a run in the beach or yoga in the temple ruins- Milind and Ankita are constantly setting the bat higher for us. Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts and vacations are not good excuse enough to keep them away from their fitness routines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: ‘At the top of Mt Sinai’ in Egypt, Milind Soman shares his first commandment

Milind, a day back, gave us a glimpse of how he is busying stretching his legs in Egypt. The actor went for a short run in the beach of Alexandria – a Mediterranean port city in Egypt. Milind, in the video, can be seen running barefoot on the beach with the sea waters lapping at his feet. With the stunning backdrop of the blue waters of Alexandria and the port nearby, Milind can be seen kickstarting his day on the right note. With the slow-motion video of the run, Milind also summed up his Egypt trip in the caption - “Very very short run in Alexandria, just to stretch the legs! Egypt is beautiful, the people are amazing and I can’t imagine what it would be like if the ancient Pharaonic culture was alive today. Mind boggling,” he wrote. Take a look at his video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Running on the beach comes with multiple health benefits. With the sand under the feet, running requires more effort and added resistance for the lower body. It also helps in strengthening the smaller muscles and the core. Running on the beach also helps in improving the overall athletic performance of the body. Milind’s videos of merging travel and fitness are giving us all kinds of goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}