Milind Soman's crew Ankita Konwar ran a quick 5K – She owes it to herself

Milind Soman is on the cycle for 1000 Kms covering the distance between Mumbai and Delhi. Crewing for him is none other than his wife Ankita Konwar. But when it comes to running, cycling and other fitness activities, Ankita is more used to being on the road and not inside a car overlooking a cycling marathon where her fitness partner Milind is participating - " It’s hard not to actively participate in something that includes an activity I love and the beautiful highways but supporting Milind Soman is always fun," she wrote.

So, Ankita scooped out some time for herself in between all the activities and did a run for herself. Even though it was for a short distance, she owed it to herself. A set of picture and video made way to her Instagram profile where she can be seen making her way in her running shoes. In another video, Milind and Ankita can be seen sharing a moment with Milind on his cycle and Ankita in the car.

In the picture, shared by Ankita, she can be seen dressed in a red sweatshirt and a pair of blue printed gym trousers and running on the road. "4th day on the road from Mumbai to Delhi crewing for the husband, who is cycling 1000kms (plus some 150 kms). Ran a quick 5k before he started for Udaipur this morning," an excerpt of her post read. Take a look:

Ankita, who is an advocate of self-love on Instagram, further added that it is important to scoop out time for ourselves and do the things we love, just for ourselves - " Even with all this craziness I’m keeping my regularity on by always getting some time out for myself. No matter where we are in life, it is always important to take out some time for ourselves to do the things we love. We owe it to ourselves,"" Ankita wrapped her post.

