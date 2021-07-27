Milind Soman says he learnt handstands at 54 in shirtless workout video, proves age is just a number

Celebrated supermodel and actor, Milind Soman proves that age is just a limit with his fitness routine and dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. The 55-year-old and his wife, Ankita Konwar, often post videos and pictures of themselves indulging in workout sessions to take care of the body in a holistic way. His latest video also shows him doing a yoga pose to connect his mind and body.

Milind often shares videos of himself doing handstands at his home, and recently he took to Instagram to post another. He posted a reel in which he did a handstand and captioned it, "Breathe, even when everything looks upside down. #upsidedown #handstand #quickfix #reelsinstagram."

Milind posted the video of himself, dressed in just a pair of neon green shorts, doing the handstand in the late hours of Monday. He also revealed in the comments the age at which he first learnt to do the yoga pose.

The video begins with a shirtless Milind doing a handstand for a few seconds and nailing his form while doing the same. He then easily comes back to the ground and then looks at the camera.

Milind's video instantly garnered several likes and comments from his fans. The video amassed 32.3k likes and 287k views. The 55-year-old actor also answered some fan questions in the comments section of the clip. A fan asked him the age at which he learnt to do handstands, and Milind replied, "54," proving that age is just a number.

Screenshot of comments on Milind's post.

Benefits of doing handstands:

This yoga pose is a great full-body workout. Handstands work the core, improve balance and benefits the body by increasing circulation and lymph flow. By doing this pose, one can engage their whole body while using shoulders, arms, core, and back muscles.

On the professional front, Milind has started shooting for the second season of the fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year.

