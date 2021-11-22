Milind Soman shares the key to staying healthy without being on diet

From making us fall head over heels over his chiselled physique in Alisha Chinai’s Indi-pop album ‘Made in India’ back in the 90s to continuing to make us drop our jaws in awe over his fitness stunts even at 56, Milind Soman never fails to inspire us towards a healthier lifestyle or boost our workout motivation around the week and this Monday is no different. However, few know that the Indian supermodel has never been on a diet himself.

Taking to his social media handle at the onset of a new work week, Milind shared the key to staying healthy without being on diet. Giving a glimpse of his Gujarat vacation with wife Ankita Konwar last month, Milind shared an unseen picture that featured the duo donning traditional clothes and flaunting a platter of Gujarati cuisine.

Holding up a plate each that carried six different foof items along with a chapati and papad as sides, Milind and Ankita looked straight out of a folklore. Ageing like fine wine, Milind looked fitter than ever.

He shared in the caption, “Thali in Saurashtra ! To me, simple, traditional Indian food from anywhere in the country, is the healthiest in the world (sic).” Spilling the beans on his secret health mantra, he revealed, “again, moderation is the key ! (sic).”

He added, “I have never had a diet, never had restrictions when it comes to food. I minimize over refined, processed and packaged products. Healthy body and healthy mind makes all natural, simple, home cooked food, health food (sic).”

The supermodel is often seen inspiring people of all age groups towards a healthier lifestyle by giving regular sneak-peeks of his own fitness routine. Be it running 179 kms from Mumbai and crossing into Gujarat despite incessant rainfall or nailing dead hang on deck railing, performing shirtless pushups, nailing bare torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop and even underwater Vishnu pose, Milind Soman leaves us swooning as he takes the bar of fitness goals a notch higher every time.

