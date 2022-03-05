Milind Soman speaks of the biggest challenge he faced while cycling for a week

Milind Soman did the impossible a few weeks back – the actor, model and Television personality took to the roads on his cycle and traversed the distance between Mumbai to Delhi. Milind, who is a fitness enthusiast and is always up for everything healthy, took up the initiative to explore alternatives of transportation in order to decrease and avoid vehicular transmission. Every year, vehicles add to the air pollution in huge amounts, which makes the environment unhealthy. Milind travelled on cycle the long distance to show that this is the green environment-friendly alternative of transportation.

However, he also faced a big challenge when it came to travelling on cycle from Baroda to Delhi in December. The actor, a day back, took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a video from not so far ago. Milind shared a short video of himself cycling on the road and also announced that his next cycling trip is upcoming.

Milind further added that the most difficult thing he had to do while making the cycling trip from Baroda to Delhi in December was waking up in the morning. "Missing the road. The biggest challenge while cycling 7 days, 1000km from Baroda to Delhi in December last year was waking up early. It's always been the most difficult thing for me to do, especially in cold weather," wrote Milind. Take a look at his video here:

Cycling comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the strength and flexibility of the muscles. Cycling also helps in improving the posture, coordination and the cardiovascular health of the body. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, cycling helps in strengthening the bones and decreasing the fat levels of the body. It also helps in improving joint mobility and reducing the stress levels, thereby relaxing the mind.