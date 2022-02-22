Milind Soman swings 7kg Mudgar in horse stance in impressive video: Ankita Konwar, Ishaan Khatter react

Fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman, achieves newer and greater heights with each passing day. The 56-year-old celebrated supermodel has proved that age is just a number with his ability to ace challenging tasks with much ease. Whether he is running a marathon or doing 50 push-ups in 50 seconds, or swinging a 7kg Mudgar on top of a hill, there's nothing that the actor cannot do.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Milind took to Instagram to post a video of himself training with a Mudgar on top of a hill. The actor has exercised with the Mudgar in the past. However, he added a fun variation this time to challenge himself. He exercised with the Mudgar by swinging it around his head while sitting in a horse stance or a wide squat position.

The 56-year-old star captioned the epic video, "The easiest way to fight lazy is to find different, fun movements. Swinging the mugdar in horse stance is something new for me! Once I have built and maintained some basic fitness, combining muscular strength and mobility, its easier to choose fun exercises to try whenever you have the time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Milind also said that exercising daily for 10-15 minutes can help anyone get better. The star added that he never follows a workout routine. Instead, he believes in staying active and exploring his body's abilities. "And if you spend 10-15min on yourself every day, you can only get better. For me, it's never been important to have a workout routine or regime, it's all about being active and exploring my bodies capability whenever I get a chance," Milind wrote.

After Milind posted the clip, it garnered a lot of likes and comments from his followers. His wife, Ankita Konwar, and actor Ishaan Khatter reacted by liking the post. Additionally, a few netizens also inquired about the weight of the Mudgar, and Milind revealed it was 7 kg.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman keeps the monkey in him alive with one arm swings: Watch fun video

Mudgar Training Benefits:

Training with Mudgar packs in many benefits, including increased strength and flexibility, improved grip strength, core strength, enhanced cardiovascular fitness, injury prevention, boost in the recovery process, and better coordination.