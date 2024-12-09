Missed out this month's Insta dump? Good: Study reveals mental health risks behind frequent posting

Have monthly dump posts made you a frequent social media poster? For the unversed, a social media 'dump' is a collection of multiple casual photos shared in a carousel format. The compulsive urge to share your OOTD (outfit of the day), photogenic skies or even your homemade brownies is real. This regular posting may seem like a healthy way to make social attendance with your followers, but your mental health may not be the best because of it. From live streams, Get Ready With Me (GRWM) to monthly dumps, social media users regularly post about their lives. (Shutterstock)

A study published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research found a connection between frequent social media posting and higher risks of poor mental health. The researchers dived deep into the different types of social media users and how their usage behaviour affects their mental health.

Active social media posters at more risk

Lead author, Dr. Ruth Plackett said, “These findings suggest that 'active' social media use activities, particularly posting, may have a more significant impact on mental health than 'passive' use, such as viewing content.”

Passive social media users are relatively at lower risk. (Shutterstock)

Users who extensively post on social media are at a higher risk of dooming their mental health than users who passively scroll. Seems like doomscrolling got all the bad rep when there’s a more harmful habit hidden in plain sight. The researchers explained how active engagement with social media like regular posting makes the users more concerned about their follower’s interaction with it. This triggers anxiety in the anticipation of negative reactions, be it in the form of low engagement or negative comments.

More about the research

The study examined data from over 15,000 adults aged 16 and above, collected through the UK’s longitudinal survey ‘Understanding Society.’ The study participants were also asked questions on subjects that hint at underlying mental health issues like sleeping, concentration or feeling under strain. Higher scores highlighted higher levels of mental distress. Social media users who posted regularly had higher scores than those who occasionally or never did and only used social media for viewing content. The researchers advocated for inculcating a mindful relationship with social media. Healthier social media habits will alleviate distress.

So next time, you feel the fomo of not posting your monthly dump, think again, is it really worth it?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.