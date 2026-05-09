Mother’s Day special: Understanding the hidden ‘mental load’ mothers carry every single day

Mother’s Day will be celebrated this year on May 10. While the occasion is often associated with appreciation and gratitude, much of motherhood remains unseen. Beyond daily physical responsibilities like feeding, bathing, and managing routines lies a deeper layer of emotional and cognitive work involved in running a household.

This Mother's Day, acknowledge the unseen emotional work of caregiving. (Freepik)

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This is often referred to as the “mental load”, an invisible responsibility that continues even when physical tasks pause. It includes planning, remembering, organising and constantly anticipating the needs of the family. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna says mothers don’t want handmade cards on Mother's Day; calls ‘a day of zero responsibilities’ best gift )

Understanding the concept of mental load

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Saxena Poddar, Clinically Trained Mental Health and Wellbeing Expert and Global Head at Roundglass, explains the concept of mental load and how it goes far beyond everyday multitasking or routine to-do lists.

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{{^usCountry}} “The mental load is not just to-do lists or multi-tasking. It is the never-ending process of tracking needs, planning logistics, and managing emotional environments,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The mental load is not just to-do lists or multi-tasking. It is the never-ending process of tracking needs, planning logistics, and managing emotional environments,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She adds that on any given day, mothers are juggling multiple invisible responsibilities at once. “Mothers are simultaneously remembering vaccination schedules, planning meals based on family preferences, and anticipating a child’s emotional reactions,” she notes, highlighting the constant background processing involved in caregiving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds that on any given day, mothers are juggling multiple invisible responsibilities at once. “Mothers are simultaneously remembering vaccination schedules, planning meals based on family preferences, and anticipating a child’s emotional reactions,” she notes, highlighting the constant background processing involved in caregiving. {{/usCountry}}

Mothers face significant mental load, managing invisible responsibilities such as planning and emotional care, which can lead to exhaustion. (Pexels)

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According to her, research in cognitive psychology shows that this continuous mental engagement creates strain, as the brain rarely gets true recovery time. Unlike physical work, which has clearer endpoints, mental load is ongoing and cyclical.

Hidden psychological impact of constant alertness

One of the most challenging aspects of mental load is the inability to mentally switch off. Poddar explains that this constant alertness can take a serious toll on well-being.

“The mind keeps scanning, planning, anticipating and working out possibilities even while at rest,” she says, adding that this state is linked to increased stress, disrupted sleep and emotional fatigue.

She also points out that many studies associate unequal distribution of mental load with burnout and lower life satisfaction among mothers. Because this work is largely invisible, it often goes unrecognised, even by those experiencing it.

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Poddar highlights that the pressure of motherhood has increased in recent years due to expanding social expectations. “Mothers are expected to be physically fit, emotionally available, socially active and professionally successful,” she observes.

With social media amplifying idealised versions of family life, many mothers feel constant pressure to keep up. “As these demands compete for limited emotional resources, overload becomes inevitable,” she explains, noting how even small pockets of personal time can feel out of reach.

Why mental load remains invisible and uneven

Despite growing conversations around shared parenting, mental load still disproportionately falls on women. Poddar explains that this is often because such responsibilities are harder to define and delegate.

She explains the idea of cognitive ownership, where even if tasks are shared, the responsibility of planning remains with one person. For example, while a partner may help with grocery shopping, tracking what is needed and when often remains an invisible mental task handled by mothers.

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Poddar emphasises the importance of sharing mental load in parenting, highlighting the need for visible responsibility distribution. (Unsplash)

Poddar stresses that addressing mental load is not about doing less, but about sharing responsibility more equally. She suggests making invisible work visible within families. “It is important to recognise that preparation, anticipation and emotional care are also forms of labour,” she says.

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She also recommends dividing responsibilities by ownership rather than task-sharing. For example, one partner managing school-related duties while another handles household logistics can reduce constant mental tracking.

From a clinical perspective, she adds that cognitive offloading tools like shared calendars and written reminders can significantly reduce mental strain.

Importance of being seen

Poddar emphasises the need to move away from the idea of perfect motherhood. “Seeking support should not be seen as failure, but as a necessary part of caregiving,” she says. When mental load is acknowledged and shared, she notes, both maternal well-being and family harmony improve.

She concludes by emphasising that much of maternal exhaustion comes from carrying invisible responsibilities. “The exhaustion many mothers feel today is the result of a mind carrying far more than anyone sees,” she says.

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This Mother’s Day, she suggests, the most meaningful gift is awareness and shared responsibility, recognising and distributing the invisible work that mothers carry every day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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