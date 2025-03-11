Move over carrots: Study says, have this healthy snack for better vision

Do you like munching on a handful of pistachios as a healthy snack? A new study states that it’s a great habit and can in fact protect your eyes from vision loss. The study, conducted by researchers at Tufts University discovered that having two handful of pistachios on a daily basis can help protect eyes against macular degeneration, which is one of the leading causes of vision loss among older adults. Also read | National Pistachio Day: 5 compelling reasons to munch on pistachios every day Pistachios contain lutein, a natural plant pigment that helps in protecting eye health. (Pexels)

What is macular degeneration?

Macula is the part of the eye’s retina responsible for sharp and central vision. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition where the macula is affected, leading to vision loss. Hence, older adults face difficulties in seeing things that are right in front of them, while their peripheral vision remains unaffected.

Pistachios for eye health:

The study was conducted to understand how consuming two handfuls of pistachios can help in protecting vision in older adults. Pistachios contain lutein, a natural plant pigment that helps in protecting eye health.

Eat pistachios for better vision.(Pexels)

The researchers observed that people who added two handfuls of unsalted, shelled, dry-roasted pistachios into their daily diet demonstrated significant improvements in their macular pigment optical density (MPOD), in just six weeks.

The researchers observed that people who added two handfuls of unsalted, shelled, dry-roasted pistachios into their daily diet demonstrated significant improvements in their macular pigment optical density (MPOD), in just six weeks.

Dr. Tammy Scott, a research and clinical neuropsychologist and lead author of the study, told New York Post, "Our study shows that pistachios aren't just a tasty snack — they may also be great for your eyes. By simply incorporating a handful of pistachios into your diet, you can improve your intake of lutein, which is crucial for protecting your eyes." Adding to it, Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, a co-investigator on the study said, "As in the retina, lutein selectively accumulates into the brain, where it may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation."

Pistachios are loaded with health benefits. They help in managing weight and promoting good gut bacteria. They also help in regulating blood pressure and cholesterol, making them a healthy snack option.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.