Eat pistachios for better eyes: How a handful of nuts can improve vision

With age, eyesight starts to take a hit. However, a recent study explains how having a serving of pistachios on a daily basis can help improve vision and protect us from age-related vision problems. The study, led by Dr Tammy Scott, Tufts University, observed that adults with a diet inclusion of two ounces of pistachios daily for 12 weeks showed better improvements in eye health than the adults who consumed a regular diet. Pistachios are an important source of lutein that helps in the formation of macular pigments in the retina.(Unsplash)

The study focused on analysing special protective pigments in the retina, also known as macular pigments. These pigments act as internal sunglasses that help in filtering out the harmful blue light. It also helps in protecting the retina from age-related macular degeneration.

Results of the study

The study was conducted on 36 healthy adults between the ages of 40 and 70 with a diet consisting of low amounts of lutein-rich foods. The participants were divided into two groups – one group was asked to add two ounces of unsalted pistachios to their diet, while the other group continued having their normal diet.

After six weeks, it was observed that the group that consumed pistachios regularly showed significant improvement in their eye health with increased macular pigment levels, while the other control group showed no changes.

How pistachios help in improving eyesight

Pistachios are an important source of lutein, a beneficial compound that helps in the formation of macular pigments in the retina. Usually, green leafy vegetables are the go-to food source for lutein, pistachios offer a distinct advantage over the others. Pistachios contain a natural fat content that helps the body absorb lutein more effectively.

Dr. Tammy Scott, a research and clinical neuropsychologist and lead author of the study, in a media release, stated that as people age and face issues of vision impairment, it is important to consume pistachios daily for better eyes and vision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.