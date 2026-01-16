Mumbai doctor shares 4 food types that can mimic Ozempic's effect: Influencing hormones, reducing hunger…
There are natural foods that can provide similar benefits as Ozempic in terms of weight loss, but they are not as potent, shares Dr Vora.
There have been a number of wonder drugs that have come out in the market to help individuals lose weight over the years. However, few could achieve the widespread acceptance that Ozempic has seen in recent days.
Originally a brand name, Ozempic contains the drug glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1 or GLP-1 agonists in short. According to Harvard Health, it is meant for treating diabetes by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which triggers the release of insulin.
While Ozempic has helped many well-known faces across the globe shed a significant amount of weight in a ridiculously short span of time, there has been increasing concern about its long-term effects. Many have claimed to regain lost weight soon after they stopped taking the medication.
As such, it is natural to wonder if there are any foods that are naturally available that can substitute the effects of Ozempic. Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic surgeon and sport and exercise medicine specialist, took to Instagram on January 15 and answered just that.
“No food can match a laboratory drug in potency,” he pointed out. “But there are foods that can influence appetite, slow down digestion, and make you feel fuller, and this is exactly what Ozempic does.”
According to Dr Vora, such foods usually have high content of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, and can be broadly divided into four categories.
Category 1: Foods that influence hormones
The first category of foods includes eggs, paneer, and curd. They boost GLP-1 and PYY (peptide YY), hormones that are responsible for feeling full.
Category 2: Foods that reduce hunger
The second category includes dals and vegetables that are known to slow down digestion and reduce hunger.
Category 3: Foods that control appetite
The third category includes whole grains like oats, which fill us up and improve appetite control.
Category 4: Foods that stay longer in the stomach
The fourth category includes chia seeds and flaxseeds. Together, they turn into a soluble fibre that turns into a gel in the stomach, delaying emptying and curbing hunger
“The moral of the story is that there are no magic foods to lose weight,” highlighted Dr Vora. However, choosing foods that are high in protein, high in fibre, and are whole foods helps us to stay full for longer, reduce snacking, and eat less but healthier.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
