Mumbai orthodontist shares 5 everyday habits that can silently damage your teeth

Maintaining oral hygiene is an important part of maintaining overall health. However, simply brushing twice a day does not solve all problems, according to Dr Jaineel Parekh, Dr Jaineel Parekh, orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited, Mumbai.

It is important to be gentle while brushing teeth. (Pexel)

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Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parekh shared, “Some habits we repeat without a second thought, like sipping coffee throughout the day, reaching for frequent snacks, or even brushing a little too hard, could be slowly damaging our teeth.”

While such habits may not cause instant pain and attract attention to their negative effects on oral health, over time, they can lead to erosion, higher tooth sensitivity, and even the development of cavities.

The five harmful everyday habits that Dr Parekh highlighted are presented as follows.

1. Sipping sugary and acidic drinks

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{{^usCountry}} Many prefer to drink energy drinks, sodas, fruit juices, or flavoured coffee to feel revitalised and energetic throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many prefer to drink energy drinks, sodas, fruit juices, or flavoured coffee to feel revitalised and energetic throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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“Though one may not suffer much damage from having one of these drinks, continuously sipping these fluids throughout the day can expose one’s teeth to acids,” shared Dr Parekh.

Acids can weaken enamel in the teeth, while sugars act as food for bacteria, which in turn produce acids that are harmful to oral health.

2. Brushing too hard

While brushing twice a day is highly encouraged, doing it aggressively can do more harm than good, cautioned the orthodontist.

“The reason is that excessive pressure or using a hard-bristle toothbrush can erode the enamel and cause irritation of the gums that will make them start receding. The enamel cannot be restored once it is lost,” he explained.

3. Frequent snacking

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Snacking throughout the day is not dangerous for one’s diet; it also has a negative impact on one’s oral health, as it provides the oral bacteria a steady supply of food.

“Every time you eat, bacteria in the mouth produce acids that attack the teeth. Grazing on food throughout the day leaves no chance for saliva to counteract the corrosive effect of the acid,” shared Dr Parekh.

4. Chewing on non-food Items

Children are often discouraged from biting their nails or chewing objects like pens and pencils. It is not just bad manners, but it can actually harm oral health.

“Nail biting and chewing on non-food items such as pen caps, pencils, or ice cubes can damage your teeth over time,” observed Dr Parekh. “These habits exert extra pressure on the teeth, which can lead to small cracks, chipped edges, and increased wear over time. Though they seem harmless, they can gradually lead to broken or chipped teeth and negatively affect your smile.”

5. Ignoring dry mouth

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A dry mouth may seem like a minor inconvenience, but saliva plays a crucial role in protecting the teeth as it washes away food particles and neutralises harmful acids, noted the orthodontist.

“Factors such as dehydration, excessive caffeine consumption, smoking and some medications can reduce the saliva production, while increasing the risk of cavities, bad breath, and gum issues. Staying hydrated is a simple and effective way to promote better oral health,” he shared.

“Healthy teeth are shaped not only by brushing and flossing, but also by everyday choices we make,” pointed out Dr Parekh. “Being mindful of these everyday habits can go a long way to protect your smile, prevent dental problems, and maintain better oral health for the long term.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.