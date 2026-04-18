Natalie Portman pregnant with 3rd child at 44: Gynaecologist says pregnancy in 40s can be safe but carries higher risks

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman has announced she is awed to be expecting her third child at age 44, marking a new chapter with her boyfriend, French music producer Tanguy Destable. The Oscar-winner, who shares two children — Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9 — with former husband Benjamin Millepied, shared the news in an April 17 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Also read | Divyanka Tripathi pregnant at 41; shares baby bump pics with Vivek Dahiya: Doctors explain reality of pregnancy in 40s

‘It’s such a privilege and a miracle’

Natalie Portman is expecting her third child at 44 with partner Tanguy Destable.(File Photo/ AFP)

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As the daughter of a fertility doctor, the actor noted she possesses a 'keen awareness' of the difficulties many face when trying to conceive. “Tanguy and I are very excited. I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle. I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant. I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing. And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful," Natalie Portman told the magazine.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the challenges often associated with pregnancy in one's mid-40s, Natalie reported feeling physically resilient. “I have more energy than I thought I might," she said, adding that she is swimming and doing Gyrotonics to ‘keep strong' while spending time with her older children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the challenges often associated with pregnancy in one's mid-40s, Natalie reported feeling physically resilient. “I have more energy than I thought I might," she said, adding that she is swimming and doing Gyrotonics to ‘keep strong' while spending time with her older children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The medical perspective: risks and realities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The medical perspective: risks and realities {{/usCountry}}

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While Natalie’s experience has been positive, medical experts highlight that advanced maternal age (typically defined as 35 and older) requires specific clinical attention. Dr Neelam Suri, a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, noted the late pregnancy trend is growing.

“In recent years, more women have chosen to have children later in life, often prioritising careers, financial security, or personal readiness before starting a family,” Dr Suri explained in a September 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle. “Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes," she added.

Navigating fertility and health risks

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The journey to a healthy birth at 44 involves navigating several physiological shifts. Dr Suri outlined the primary considerations for women following in Natalie's footsteps:

⦿ Conception hurdles: “Fertility naturally declines with age, especially after 35, due to a decrease in both the number and quality of eggs,” Dr Suri said. This often requires 'medical support such as IVF'.

⦿ Maternal health: Dr Suri warned that these pregnancies carry 'an elevated risk of conditions such as gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia'. She added there is also a 'slightly higher chance of requiring a cesarean delivery'.

⦿ Fetal development: “Babies born to older mothers may have a higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome,” Dr Suri noted. However, she clarified that 'advances in screening tests and prenatal diagnostics allow many of these risks to be identified and managed effectively'.

Ensuring a safe pregnancy

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Dr Suri maintained that 'informed planning, regular check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle' were the most effective tools for mitigating these elevated risks:

⦿ Preconception planning

Consulting a doctor to 'assess overall health and address any pre-existing conditions' before attempting to conceive.

⦿ Rigorous Monitoring

Engaging in 'frequent monitoring' to help clinicians 'manage complications early' and track fetal development.

⦿ Lifestyle optimisation

Prioritising a 'balanced diet, moderate exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight' while strictly avoiding alcohol and smoking.

⦿ Mental health support

Focusing on 'stress management and family support', which Dr Suri called 'important for a smooth pregnancy journey'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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