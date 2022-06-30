National Doctors' Day 2022: Yoga tips for doctors to beat stress and stay healthy

National Doctors' Day 2022: Being a doctor can be quite stressful yet it is certainly one of the most satisfying professions. Doctors bring a huge difference to a patient's life by relieving their pain and treating the disease. Long working hours and little time to relax remain the biggest challenges for people from medical fraternity and it is important for doctors to reduce their stress so that they can take care of their patients well. National Doctor’s Day is observed annually on July 1 to acknowledge the role of doctors in saving numerous lives. It is observed across India in memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was a legendary doctor and the Chief Minister of West Bengal (he served from 1948 until his death in 1962). He was born on July 1, 1882, and died on the same date. Dr B. C. Roy put his efforts as a physician, educationist, freedom fighter, social worker, a politician and was awarded the highest Indian civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1961. (Also read: National Doctors' Day 2022: Causes, symptoms, preventive tips for Economy Class Syndrome or travellers thrombosis)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandemic has taken a huge toll on the physical and mental health of doctors and other health care workers. While attempting to save many lives as the Covid pandemic raged on, many doctors succumbed while performing their duties. Doctors and healthcare professionals also had to take a large number of life-and-death decisions that impacted their mental health severely and led to high stress levels and burnouts. There were shortages of beds, equipment, oxygen, medicines, and life-saving injections.

It is important for doctors to press the pause button, relax and rejuvenate for better physical and mental health.

"The practice of yoga and meditation can come to the rescue of doctors and all the healthcare workers. Yoga is instrumental in reducing mental health problems, anxiety, and stress to a large extent. The regular practice of yoga regulates the mood, restores energy, and gives sound sleep," says Ira Trivedi, Yoga expert, Celebrity Influencer and Founder, Yog Love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trivedi recommends Yoga for doctors as it can help make life calmer, joyful and more fulfilling.

"Yogic breathing is extremely helpful during stressful moments arising at work and it calms the mind allowing doctors to maintain the balance. Further, doctors can benefit from therapeutic yoga training and the practice of mindfulness. It helps to bring attention to the particular experience and allow it to be present there, but not to judge it and get the understanding that it will pass. If a few yogic exercises and stretches are included in the routine, then it burns off the stress completely," says Ira Trivedi.

Here are benefits of Yoga for doctors:

- Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people belonging to all age groups. You can practice Virabhadrasana, Vajrasana, and Trikonasana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Doing the slow movements yogic poses and deep breathing helps in rejuvenation, increases blood flow, boosts alertness, and fills up with positivity. You can do Anulom Vilom and Adho Mukha Svanasana regularly.

- Yoga helps in turning inward and focusing on aligning your body and your mind.

- It improves flexibility, posture and makes muscles stronger.

- Yogic practices such as Naukasana (Boat Pose) and Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose) help in losing weight and belly fat.

- Yoga improves blood flow and circulation. You can do Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Sarvangasana for this.

- It soothes our mind and fills us with inner peace. Practicing Janu Sirsasana or Head-to-Knee Pose has great benefits.

- Yoga improves digestion and increases metabolism rate. You can practice Shalabhasana as it massages the abdominal organs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- It helps in maintaining blood sugar levels. You can practice Mandukasana and Dhanurasana.

- Yoga helps you in all-around fitness and keep diseases at bay. Try to practice Surya Namaskar and Kapalabhati regularly.

"Yoga is much more than just a physical practice or doing poses. Rather, it is a complete programme that shows the path of how to live in the world. It is much more necessary in today's time as we have been plagued by numerous challenges. We tend to neglect our own bodies and minds. So, yoga helps in restoring balance. If doctors are free of mental health problems, stress, and anxiety, then they will be better able to treat the patients," concludes the yoga expert.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}