National Nutrition Week: 4 tips from Rujuta Diwekar for weight loss and sustainable health

National Nutrition Week 2021: Today is the last day of National Nutrition Week in India. The 7-day event started on September 1 to raise public awareness about nutrition and healthy eating habits. This year, the theme for National Nutrition Week is 'feeding smart right from start'. And who better to talk about it than celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. She has always stressed the importance of eating right and healthy to achieve a wholesome lifestyle.

To mark the last day of the National Nutrition Week 2021 today, here are four tips by Rujuta Diwekar for achieving sustainable health and weight loss. These tips are from her popular books on health and wellness, like Secrets of Good Health, The PCOD Thyroid Book, and Women and the Weight Loss Tamasha, available on Audible.in.

According to Diwekar, "'Health is wealth' is not just a saying but also a reality. The pandemic has, in one way or the other, taught us this." So, here are four tips from her that will help you achieve the wealth of health.

Superfoods for immunity building

Rujuta motivates people to move away from popular trends and shift towards eating local, seasonal and traditional. One of her books, Eating in the Age of Dieting, lists five superfoods to boost immunity and secure all necessary nutrients in the body. They are banana, jackfruit, jamun, kusum and custard apple.

"If the food is not tasty then how will it be healthy?"

Rujuta Diwekar chalks out five easily available food items that one can include in their daily routine to transform their diet and make it more appealing. These ingredients are ghee, rice, cashews or nuts, pickle or achar, and mango or sitaphal - depending on the season. She says that all these food items can set one on a path of sustainable health and weight loss.

"Women should never, ever 'standardise' their meal size."

The nutritionist says that the key to a fab body is simply eating. She explains that women are hormonally vibrant creatures, and it's perfectly normal for them to eat more on some days and less on others. The key is to stop at the right time. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, who has co-narrated one of Rujuta's books - Women and the Weight Loss Tamasha - that talks about the same issue, says, "Please eat or you are not going to lose weight is what Rujuta has taught me."

"Eating right and exercising can restore hormonal balance."

Rujuta says it is vital to take charge of ourselves, thank our bodies, and make peace with the fact that it's not the hormones, it's us. She says, "Women often tend to indulge in chaotic eating, which is forced by hormones. Food has the ability to heal and it has more power than any pill made in the lab, and it maintains good health and brings a hormonal balance." According to her, including food supplements in our diet that can help create the right hormonal balance is a vital step to relieving some stress.

