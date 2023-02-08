National Toothache Day 2023: 5 most common causes of toothache you must know

National Toothache Day is celebrated every year on January 9th to raise awareness about the common causes of dental discomfort and promote effective solutions to keep your smile healthy and pain-free. From cavities to gum disease, there are a number of factors that can lead to toothache. By understanding the underlying causes of toothache, individuals can take steps to protect their oral health and avoid unnecessary pain and discomfort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toothaches are the most common ailments and usually, we seek over-the-counter remedies to be able to treat and control dental pain but the best approach always is to visit your dentist at the first sign of dental pain to nip it in the bud. Whether you're dealing with a toothache or simply looking to maintain good oral hygiene, National Toothache Day is the perfect opportunity to focus on your dental health. (Also read: Oral hygiene: Simple dental care tips to restore your gum health )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Diksha Tahilramani Batra, Prosthodontist, Implantalogist and Smile Design Specialist, shared five common causes of toothache.

1. Decay

This is the reason dental cavities occur and can usually be mild to moderate pain which can be treated with just a filling. When decay-causing bacteria can reach the nerve of the tooth and result in extremely severe nerve pain which can be treated with a root canal treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Gum problems

Progressive gum disease can cause pain in all the supporting structures of the mouth including the bone and ligaments under the teeth. We need to ensure that gum problems are controlled at the bleeding stage before any pain arises.

3. Oral infection

Some patients who maintain poor oral hygiene can end up with massive infections which can even spread to the rest of the body. These are usually marked by pus and bacterial collections may or not be accompanied by pain and can be treated by removing the underlying cause of the disease but may need oral medication too.

4. Impacted wisdom teeth

These are some of the most painful conditions as we see, swelling and radiating pain accompanying these wisdom teeth, which haven’t come out of the mouth completely and become areas where food gets trapped causing gum infections as well. This pain is the most pronounced around the face Temple and jaw areas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Tooth fracture or trauma

The most painful condition for a person can be losing or cracking a tooth in a dental accident. This could be accompanied by a lot of bleeding and swelling depending on the nature of the trauma be it a fall or intentional damage. This type of situation can be common for some sportsmen or in a high-impact profession.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter