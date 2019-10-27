e-paper
Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Antibiotics not necessary for most toothaches

Patients with toothaches are often prescribed antibiotics by physicians and dentists to help relieve signs and symptoms and prevent progression to a more serious condition.

Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
Patients with toothaches are often prescribed antibiotics by physicians and dentists to help relieve signs and symptoms and prevent progression to a more serious condition.
Patients with toothaches are often prescribed antibiotics by physicians and dentists to help relieve signs and symptoms and prevent progression to a more serious condition.
         

Antibiotics are not recommended for toothaches, according to a new American Dental Association (ADA) guideline.

Patients with toothaches are often prescribed antibiotics by physicians and dentists to help relieve signs and symptoms and prevent progression to a more serious condition.

However, the new guideline and accompanying systematic review found that healthy adults experiencing a toothache are best served not by antibiotics but by dental treatment and, if needed, over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

“Antibiotics are, of course, tremendously important medications, however, it’s vital that we use them wisely so that they continue to be effective when absolutely needed,” said Peter Lockhart, chair of the ADA expert panel and research professor at Carolinas Medical Center in the US.

Studies have shown that antibiotics, which are designed to stop or slow the growth of bacterial infections, don’t necessarily help patients experiencing a toothache.

In addition, antibiotics can cause serious side effects, and overuse has resulted in bacterial strains that are resistant to antibiotics.

The guideline offers example scenarios when antibiotics may be prescribed for a toothache.

“When dental treatment is not immediately available and the patient has signs and symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, or extreme tiredness, antibiotics may need to be prescribed,” Lockhart said.

“But in most cases when adults have a toothache and access to dental treatment, antibiotics may actually do more harm than good,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 15:06 IST

