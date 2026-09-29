Natural laxatives for constipation: Gastroenterologist shares 11 fruits that can support healthy bowel movement

Constipation can be uncomfortable and may sometimes be linked to inadequate fibre and water intake or sluggish digestion. Before reaching for medication, making simple dietary changes, such as incorporating certain fruits into your daily routine, may help ease the discomfort. Naturally rich in fibre, water and plant compounds that support bowel movements, these fruits can act as gentle natural laxatives and help keep your digestive system on track.

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, has shared a list of fruits that can act as natural laxatives, helping relieve constipation and promote regular bowel movements. In an Instagram video shared on September 29, the gastroenterologist highlights, “If you’re constipated, fruit can be one of the easiest places to start. Top 11 natural laxative fruits to help you poop.”

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Fruits that contain natural laxatives

{{^usCountry}} Dr Salhab lists the following fruits that can help soften stool and relieve constipation: Cherries

Peaches

Apples

Plums

Prunes

Pears

Watermelon

Raspberries

Dragon fruit

Tamarind

Kiwis Gut health benefits Fibre and plant compounds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Salhab lists the following fruits that can help soften stool and relieve constipation: Cherries

Peaches

Apples

Plums

Prunes

Pears

Watermelon

Raspberries

Dragon fruit

Tamarind

Kiwis Gut health benefits Fibre and plant compounds {{/usCountry}}

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These fruits are naturally rich in fibre, water and plant compounds such as sorbitol, pectin and mannitol, which can act as gentle natural laxatives. They help soften stools, add bulk, draw water into the intestines and promote more regular bowel movements. They may be particularly helpful in relieving constipation caused by low fibre intake, dehydration and sluggish digestion.

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Dr Salhab notes, “Cherries, peaches, apples, plums, and prunes, and pears. These contain sorbitol, which is a sugar alcohol that pulls water in the intestines and softens your stool. Watermelon contains mannitol, another sugar alcohol that can act as a natural laxative.”

“Raspberries, dragon fruit, and tamarind. This is loaded with fibre and other gut friendly compounds and prebiotics to help support regular bowel movements. Finally, kiwi. The king. Eat two at night and it'll help you sleep because it contains melatonin and you're going to poop right in the morning,” he adds.

Gut microbiome support

The gastroenterologist also highlights that these fruits are rich in prebiotic fibre, which nourishes beneficial gut bacteria and helps maintain a healthy, balanced gut microbiome. Dr Salhab explains, “They also help feed your good gut bacteria, support the gut microbiome, and improve overall gut health while helping you get more fibre into your day.”

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“Just remember that more is not always better. Eating a huge amount at once can cause gas, bloating, cramping, or diarrhoea, especially if your body isn’t used to much fibre. If you’re trying to poop more regularly, start with a few of these and make sure you’re drinking enough water too,” he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.

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