Can green tea act as a laxative? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explains how it affects bowel movements and

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, is breaking down whether green tea can act as a laxative and stimulate bowel movements . In an Instagram video shared on August 21, the gastroenterologist highlights, “I recently saw someone say they started drinking green tea and suddenly became much more regular. That actually makes sense. But green tea may be doing more than helping you poop.”

Ever taken a few sips of your morning green tea and suddenly felt the urge to run to the loo? If that sounds familiar, you're not alone. For some people, a morning cup of green tea seems to get digestion moving almost immediately, leading many to wonder whether it works like a natural laxative. But the answer is a little more complex, and the effect has less to do with the tea itself than with how it interacts with your digestive system.

Is green tea a laxative? For many people, drinking green tea can stimulate bowel activity, sometimes prompting an urgent trip to the loo. However, Dr Salhab points out that its effects go beyond simply stimulating bowel movements, and the way it influences gut activity is a little more nuanced.

He explains, “Green tea isn’t necessarily a laxative. The combination of a warm drink and caffeine can stimulate the gastrocolic reflex, which tells your colon to contract and can trigger a bowel movement. For some people, that morning cup of green tea may be enough to get things moving.”

Benefits of green tea Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects Green tea is rich in polyphenols, powerful compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can support overall health. Dr Salhab explains, “Green tea is loaded with polyphenols and catechins like EGCG, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Studies suggest regular green tea consumption may modestly improve blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, heart health, attention, memory, and brain function.”

Improved gut microbiome One of the unexpected benefits of consuming green tea regularly can be an improved gut microbiome. The gastroenterologist elaborates, “It may even affect your gut microbiome pretty quickly. In one small human study, just 10 days of drinking green tea was associated with a tendency toward increased Bifidobacterium, one of the beneficial groups of gut bacteria.”

Liver health Green tea has also been studied for its potential benefits in people with fatty liver disease, with some clinical trials suggesting that it may support improvements in liver health. Dr Salhab points out, “Some clinical trials have found improvements in liver enzymes and metabolic markers in people with fatty liver, although the research on actually preventing fatty liver is still mixed.”

The gastroenterologist concludes, “So whether you’re drinking green tea for constipation, bowel regularity, gut health, heart health, brain health, blood pressure, antioxidants, your gut microbiome, or liver health, it’s one of those simple drinks with a surprising amount of research behind it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.