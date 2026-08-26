Fatty liver is not just about liver health: Doctor explains how it can affect fertility

Fatty liver is a common lifestyle disease. It is not seen merely in the forties, but among the youth too, as early as the twenties and thirties. The common understanding is that when the liver gets affected, the damage extends to the organ's main functions, like regulating metabolism, detoxification, and so on. But the physiological system is extensively interconnected, so fatty liver can influence other systems as well. It can also affect your reproductive health.

Dr Manjunath CS, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF, Bangalore, weighed in, revealing how people in their twenties, thirties, even those who don't drink, are getting fatty liver. She cautioned that they are being diagnosed with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD.

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What could be the reasons behind fat buildup in the liver? Dr Manjunath said, “Fat builds up in the liver for fairly ordinary reasons: extra weight, refined carbs, and not moving much through the day."

One of the alarming trends of fatty liver is that initially there are no obvious symptoms. The doctor noted that since there are no obvious symptoms, investigation is done via a scan or blood test.