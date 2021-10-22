Neha Sharma’s workout diaries: The actor is ‘slowly but surely’ getting there

Neha Sharma swears by high intensity workouts. Every once in a while, the actor shares snippets from her workout diaries and they are a marvel to watch. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually spotted in her gym working out.

Neha’s videos and pictures from the gym often make way to her Instagram profile. She intends to share her workout routines on her profile to try and motivate her Instagram family in taking up fitness seriously.

On Friday, Neha worked out like a beast. With a video documenting her hard work at the gym, Neha gave us a glimpse of the kind of dedication she has for her fitness. “Slowly but surely will get there,” she wrote while providing us with all the fitness motivation we need.

In the video, Neha can be seen taking up multiple exercise routines under the supervision of her fitness trainer. She can be seen lifting weights repeatedly and working on her arm muscles. Then she can be seen doing pullups while her trainer guided her. In the later part of the video, Neha can be seen working on her arm muscles while pulling the toning tubes. Take a look at her video here:

Neha’s Instagram profile is replete with her workout videos. A few days back, Neha gave us another glimpse of her gym diaries. In the video, she can be seen taking up multiple exercises – from working on her leg muscles to the stair climbing on a gym equipment. #fitnessonmymind #fitnessmotivation – she added these hashtags to her post and shared her gym state of mind.

In another video, Neha can be seen working out with gymnastic rings. “Struggle is read,” she wrote.

The exercise routine performed by Neha in the video comes with multiple benefits. Lifting weights help in burning the extra calories and developing better body mechanics. Pullups on the other hand enhances development of the back and shoulder muscles and provides better grip strength.

