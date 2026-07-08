Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar shares science-backed ways for healthy weight gain, and things to consider ahead

While discussing fitness goals, we often tend to focus on weight loss. However, for many people across the country and the globe, trying to gain weight is the real challenge.

Gaining weight is the true struggle for many people. (Pexel)

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Taking to X on July 7, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, shared how to gain weight and stay healthy, and explained when one should consider it.

“Being underweight is often overlooked,” he stated. “According to WHO (World Health Organisation), adults with a BMI (body mass index) of less than 18.5 kg/m² are considered underweight. In India, undernutrition remains a significant public health issue, especially among adolescents, young women, and older adults.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, one should also remember that not everyone who is thin is unhealthy. Some people are naturally lean. Things to consider before trying to gain weight {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, one should also remember that not everyone who is thin is unhealthy. Some people are naturally lean. Things to consider before trying to gain weight {{/usCountry}}

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Before trying to gain weight, one should consider if their weight is stable. As Dr Kumar pointed out, “Someone who has been thin since childhood and remains healthy is very different from someone who has lost eight kilograms over the past six months. Unintentional weight loss always deserves medical evaluation.”

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If one has lost significant weight in a relatively short period of time or has very low body weight in general, the first thing to do is to rule out medical causes of unintentional weight loss.

Low body weight or weight loss may be due to:

Diabetes

Hyperthyroidism

Malabsorption (example, coeliac disease)

Tuberculosis

Chronic infections (including HIV)

Cancer

Chronic liver, kidney or lung disease

Depression, anxiety or eating disorders

There are also a number of non-medical reasons for individuals to be underweight. These include:

Eating less than they think

Naturally high metabolism

High daily activity (high NEAT)

Genetics

Low protein intake

Not doing strength training

Poor sleep

Frequently skipping meals

“Being underweight is not always harmless,” pointed out Dr Kumar. Potential risks, depending on why someone is underweight, include:

Lower bone density

Reduced muscle mass (sarcopenia), especially with ageing

Higher risk of falls and fractures in older adults

Reduced physiological reserve during illness or surgery

Pregnancy-related complications (in women)

Healthy ways to gain weight

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“The biggest mistake is trying to gain weight by eating high-carb foods, such as cakes, fried foods, fast food and sugary drinks,” stated the neurologist. “Yes, you will gain weight, but much of it may be body fat, not muscle. Your goal should be to gain muscle, not just kilograms.”

The ways to do that are presented as follows.

1. Get sufficient protein

Protein is the most important nutrient for healthy weight gain. One should aim for approximately 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, advised Dr Kumar.

“If you are doing regular strength training, some people may benefit from up to 1.6 to 2.2 g/kg/day, depending on training intensity and individual circumstances,” he stated. “Good protein sources include eggs, milk and curd, paneer, fish, chicken, dal and legumes, and soy foods. Spread protein across all meals.”

2. Get the needed amount of carbohydrates

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“Carbohydrates are not the enemy,” noted Dr Kumar. “They provide energy for workouts and help spare protein for muscle building.”

According to the neurologist, one should choose whole foods such as rice, whole grains, potatoes, sweet potatoes, oats and fruits to get the necessary carbohydrates, instead of sugar.

3. Focus of strength training

Strength training is the most effective exercise for weight gain, believes Dr Kumar.

“Lifting progressively heavier weights stimulates muscle growth,” he stated. “Without resistance training, extra calories are much more likely to become fat than muscle.”

However, it does not mean that one should avoid cardio completely. “Moderate cardio is healthy for everyone,” noted the neurologist. However, hours of endurance exercise while eating too little can make gaining weight difficult.

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“You don't need to avoid cardio,” shared Dr Kumar. “Just don't let it create a large calorie deficit if your goal is weight gain.”

4. Get sufficient sleep

Sleep is crucial for healthy weight gain. As Dr Kumar explained, “Muscles don't grow during workouts, they grow during recovery.”

One should aim for seven to nine hours of sleep every night, as poor sleep impairs muscle protein synthesis and recovery.

Muscles grow slowly, highlighted Dr Kumar. Healthy weight gain, therefore, requires:

A modest calorie surplus

Adequate protein

Progressive strength training

Good sleep

Patience

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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