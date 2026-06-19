Neurologist lists 5 must-follow rules for people with epilepsy to reduce risk of complications
The seizures associated with epilepsy can be a danger to the patient as well as the people around them in some cases. Dr Chawla explains how to lower risk.
Epilepsy is a serious, long-term brain condition that causes repeated seizures among patients. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the cause of the disorder is abnormal electrical activity in the brain.
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The seizures associated with epilepsy arrive differently for different people. Symptoms can range from brief staring spells or confusion to strong shaking and temporary loss of consciousness.
Since the onset of the seizures is sudden with no prior warning, the condition presents a unique risk not just to the person experiencing it, but also to the people around them in a number of cases.
To help mitigate the risk when that happens, Dr Rahul Chawla, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and Founder HealthPil.com, took to Instagram on June 6 and shared five rules to follow. They are presented as follows.
1. Never swim alone{{/usCountry}}
1. Never swim alone{{/usCountry}}
Since an epilepsy patient can experience a seizure at any given moment, it can very well happen while swimming. A seizure while in water has the potential of turning fatal, cautioned Dr Chawla. “Epilepsy patients should always swim under supervision, and if their seizures are uncontrollable, it is better to avoid swimming altogether,” he noted.
2. Avoid driving and other high-risk activities{{/usCountry}}
Since an epilepsy patient can experience a seizure at any given moment, it can very well happen while swimming. A seizure while in water has the potential of turning fatal, cautioned Dr Chawla. “Epilepsy patients should always swim under supervision, and if their seizures are uncontrollable, it is better to avoid swimming altogether,” he noted.
2. Avoid driving and other high-risk activities{{/usCountry}}
“Epilepsy patients should avoid driving and other high-risk activities until their seizures are completely under control,” shared the neurologist. It is best to be cleared by a doctor for driving before one gets behind the wheel, as the activity can be a major risk not just for them, but also for the people on the road.
3. Get sufficient sleep
The health benefits of quality sleep are immense. According to Dr Chawla, it is absolutely essential for people diagnosed with epilepsy to sleep well for at least seven to eight hours every day. “Sleep deprivation is one of the most common triggers for seizures,” he noted. “It is better to avoid night duty and late-night study if an individual is experiencing the condition."
4. Take anti-seizure medications regularly
When it comes to neurological issues, taking medications regularly on time is of vital importance. An epilepsy patient needs to take their prescribed anti-seizure medication regularly without fail. “Missing even a single dose can significantly increase the risk of recurrent seizure,” he stated.
5. Avoid alcohol and recreational drugs
If a person has been diagnosed with epilepsy, they should stay away from alcohol, drugs, and other psychotropic agents, noted Dr Chawla. All of these can act as a trigger for seizures and put the patient and others at risk.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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