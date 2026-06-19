Neurologist lists 5 must-follow rules for people with epilepsy to reduce risk of complications

Epilepsy is a serious, long-term brain condition that causes repeated seizures among patients. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the cause of the disorder is abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Epilepsy patients should avoid high-risk activities, shares Dr Chawla. (Pexel)

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The seizures associated with epilepsy arrive differently for different people. Symptoms can range from brief staring spells or confusion to strong shaking and temporary loss of consciousness.

Since the onset of the seizures is sudden with no prior warning, the condition presents a unique risk not just to the person experiencing it, but also to the people around them in a number of cases.

To help mitigate the risk when that happens, Dr Rahul Chawla, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and Founder HealthPil.com, took to Instagram on June 6 and shared five rules to follow. They are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Never swim alone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Never swim alone {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since an epilepsy patient can experience a seizure at any given moment, it can very well happen while swimming. A seizure while in water has the potential of turning fatal, cautioned Dr Chawla. “Epilepsy patients should always swim under supervision, and if their seizures are uncontrollable, it is better to avoid swimming altogether,” he noted. 2. Avoid driving and other high-risk activities {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since an epilepsy patient can experience a seizure at any given moment, it can very well happen while swimming. A seizure while in water has the potential of turning fatal, cautioned Dr Chawla. “Epilepsy patients should always swim under supervision, and if their seizures are uncontrollable, it is better to avoid swimming altogether,” he noted. 2. Avoid driving and other high-risk activities {{/usCountry}}

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“Epilepsy patients should avoid driving and other high-risk activities until their seizures are completely under control,” shared the neurologist. It is best to be cleared by a doctor for driving before one gets behind the wheel, as the activity can be a major risk not just for them, but also for the people on the road.

3. Get sufficient sleep

The health benefits of quality sleep are immense. According to Dr Chawla, it is absolutely essential for people diagnosed with epilepsy to sleep well for at least seven to eight hours every day. “Sleep deprivation is one of the most common triggers for seizures,” he noted. “It is better to avoid night duty and late-night study if an individual is experiencing the condition."

4. Take anti-seizure medications regularly

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When it comes to neurological issues, taking medications regularly on time is of vital importance. An epilepsy patient needs to take their prescribed anti-seizure medication regularly without fail. “Missing even a single dose can significantly increase the risk of recurrent seizure,” he stated.

5. Avoid alcohol and recreational drugs

If a person has been diagnosed with epilepsy, they should stay away from alcohol, drugs, and other psychotropic agents, noted Dr Chawla. All of these can act as a trigger for seizures and put the patient and others at risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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