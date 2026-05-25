Love swimming in summer? Ophthalmologist shares 5 eye care tips before entering the pool

Summer season calls for cooling down, and what better way to beat the heat than by taking a refreshing plunge into the pool? For many, summer and swimming pools feel like match made in heaven, whether it is a weekend pool party or a serene evening dip, pools feel like the perfect escape from heat.



ALSO READ: Dark mode vs light mode: Ophthalmologist explains when you should toggle which mode on phone for lower vision stress Summer season is incomplete without pool shenanigans. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But before you get carried away and daydream about your pool escapades, it is essential to pay attention to your eyes, because pool water can expose your eyes to the substances in the pool water.

Hold your horses before you get carried away with pool party tricks, dive somersaults and pool volleyballs, it is important first to internalise a few eye care tips to protect your eyes before a swim. Ophthalmologist Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, director of Dr. Basu Eye Care Centre, walked us through the eyecare precautions.



First, we asked why pool water should be approached with caution rather than casually. In response, he explained what pool water may contain and how it can affect the eyes.

"Chlorine, bacteria and other pollutants in pool water, including residue from personal care products used by swimmers, can cause redness, irritation, dryness and even infections,” he said.

Here's the complete set of ophthalmologist approved tips: