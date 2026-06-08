Neurologist says it’s not just a headache and shares early warning signs of brain tumours that people often ignore

Most times, the start of a brain tumour lacks a sudden alarm. For some individuals, early clues feel mild - mistaken for fatigue, daily strain, or just another headache. Because of this slow onset, noticing small changes becomes key. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Praveen Gupta, Neurologist and Chairman, MAIINS, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shares early brain tumour symptoms that may need immediate medical attention.

Early warning signs of brain tumours that people often ignore.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | Brain tumour myths vs facts: Neurosurgeon debunks 4 common myths on World Brain Tumour Day 2026

According to Dr Praveen, most headaches tied to brain tumours differ from common types. Waking up could mean facing the strongest waves of ache, which tend to grow worse as days pass. Alongside the throbbing, queasiness, or throwing up may tag along, even when usual pills do little to ease it. But headaches aren’t always alone - other hints sometimes come first, slipping in before the main event takes hold.

But headaches aren’t always alone - other hints sometimes come first, slipping in before the main event takes hold. (Unsplash)

Seizures with blurred vision

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{{^usCountry}} Out of nowhere, seizures may arrive with blurred vision or difficulty aligning the eyes. Strength fading on one side often travels together with tingling or clumsy movements. Balance problems can emerge - dizzy sensations, unexplained queasiness tagging along. Speech changes and memory issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of nowhere, seizures may arrive with blurred vision or difficulty aligning the eyes. Strength fading on one side often travels together with tingling or clumsy movements. Balance problems can emerge - dizzy sensations, unexplained queasiness tagging along. Speech changes and memory issues {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sometimes speech changes quietly: words drag and clarity dips. Often, these signals are missed too easily. Memory hiccups pop up in some cases, along with foggy thinking. Mood shifts, such as increased frustration, can occur, too. A quiet sense of being off-kilter lingers in others for days, even weeks, before they reach out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sometimes speech changes quietly: words drag and clarity dips. Often, these signals are missed too easily. Memory hiccups pop up in some cases, along with foggy thinking. Mood shifts, such as increased frustration, can occur, too. A quiet sense of being off-kilter lingers in others for days, even weeks, before they reach out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Slow progression tends to hide these signs from notice. Blame might go toward stress, long hours, stomach discomfort, headaches, or low energy instead," said Dr Praveen. Yet when something unfamiliar sticks around - grows stronger over time - it demands attention. A change like that rarely fades on its own. How do symptoms vary? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Slow progression tends to hide these signs from notice. Blame might go toward stress, long hours, stomach discomfort, headaches, or low energy instead," said Dr Praveen. Yet when something unfamiliar sticks around - grows stronger over time - it demands attention. A change like that rarely fades on its own. How do symptoms vary? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Praveen highlighted that most times, symptoms depend on where the growth sits inside the head. When it presses close to the nerves handling sight, eyesight tends to shift. If it touches regions tied to talking, speech slows down or gets tangled. Movement zones under pressure lead to arms or legs feeling heavy or uncoordinated. Signals come through - quiet but clear - if someone watches closely enough.

Early notice allows treatment to start faster, easing recovery and altering routines less. (Pexel)

What matters most?

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Depending on findings, doctors might order scans of the head and thorough physical checks, because hidden issues can lurk behind such patterns. In select instances, testing brain wave activity becomes necessary, just to exclude dangerous origins.

Headaches changing without warning do not always signal danger - yet differences in experience call for care. Dr Praveen highlighted that if strange signs appear, such as trouble thinking, blurred sight, with the pain, a closer look makes sense. Early notice allows treatment to start faster, easing recovery and altering routines less. Today's small sign may reveal larger problems later. When signals come again and again from the mind, paying attention to the first signs makes sense.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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