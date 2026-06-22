Neurologist shares how he lowered his resting heart rate from 70 to 40 beats per minute and why it matters

For a healthy person, a normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute. However, according to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, many healthy and physically active individuals have a resting heart rate (RHR) between 40 and 60 bpm (beats per minute).

A lower resting heart rate is often a marker of better cardiovascular fitness and autonomic balance. (Representative image)

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Now, your age and general health can also affect the pulse rate, and it varies from person to person. But if you want to achieve optimum health, Dr Kumar believes your resting heart rate should be 40 bpm.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post shared on June 20, the neurologist revealed that he lowered his resting heart rate from the 70s to the 40sand explained why doing so matters.

How to lower your resting heart rate to 40 bpm?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the neurologist, his resting heart rate used to be in the 70s and is now consistently in the low-to-mid 40s. He confessed that to achieve this, he did not take any special supplements, and there are no hacks either. Rather, the 'secret' is just 5.5 years of consistent lifestyle changes. Here's what he did: Regular aerobic exercise (walking, running, cycling, swimming)

Weight loss if overweight or obese

Better sleep

Smoking cessation

Stress reduction (Yoga, meditation, breathing exercises)

Abstaining from alcohol

Managing medical conditions such as hypertension and sleep apnea {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the neurologist, his resting heart rate used to be in the 70s and is now consistently in the low-to-mid 40s. He confessed that to achieve this, he did not take any special supplements, and there are no hacks either. Rather, the 'secret' is just 5.5 years of consistent lifestyle changes. Here's what he did: Regular aerobic exercise (walking, running, cycling, swimming)

Weight loss if overweight or obese

Better sleep

Smoking cessation

Stress reduction (Yoga, meditation, breathing exercises)

Abstaining from alcohol

Managing medical conditions such as hypertension and sleep apnea {{/usCountry}}

Read More

How I lowered my resting heart rate from the 70s to the 40s (and why it matters)

Read this important thread, repost it for wider reach and bookmark for future reference. Post your comments and queries below.



1/n

🔸My resting heart rate (RHR) used to be in the 70s. Today, it is… — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) June 20, 2026

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To achieve this goal, the biggest factor was running. “For the first two years, I averaged 10 to 15 km/day. Over the last few years, I have averaged six to eight km/day. Regular aerobic exercise trains the heart to pump more blood with each beat, so it doesn't need to beat as often at rest,” Dr Kumar confessed.

Additionally, weight loss also played a major role, as the neurologist went from 100 kg to 71 kg, losing almost 29 kg. According to him, excess body weight increases cardiac workload and sympathetic nervous system activity. Meanwhile, losing weight often leads to a lower resting heart rate.

Moreover, sleep became an important factor, too. Earlier, the neurologist used to sleep five to six hours/night. Now, I sleep seven to eight hours/night. He elaborated, “Poor sleep is associated with higher sympathetic (fight-or-flight) activity and a higher resting heart rate. Better sleep allows the body to recover and the autonomic nervous system to rebalance.”

Why does a lower resting heart rate matter?

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According to the neurologist, resting heart rate is often a marker of better cardiovascular fitness and autonomic balance. Therefore, a lower resting heart rate generally reflects a more efficient heart that can pump more blood with fewer beats.

He further explained, “Multiple large studies have shown a dose-response relationship: As resting heart rate rises, the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart failure, stroke, and premature death also tends to increase. In general, lower resting heart rates are associated with better long-term outcomes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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