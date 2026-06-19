Neurologist lists 5 must-follow rules for people with epilepsy to reduce risk of complications

Epilepsy is a serious, long-term brain condition that causes repeated seizures among patients. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the cause of the disorder is abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Epilepsy patients should avoid high-risk activities, shares Dr Chawla. (Pexel)

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The seizures associated with epilepsy arrive differently for different people. Symptoms can range from brief staring spells or confusion to strong shaking and temporary loss of consciousness.

Since the onset of the seizures is sudden with no prior warning, the condition presents a unique risk not just to the person experiencing it, but also to the people around them in a number of cases.

To help mitigate the risk when that happens, Dr Rahul Chawla, consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital Delhi and Founder HealthPil.com, took to Instagram on June 6 and shared five rules to follow. They are presented as follows.