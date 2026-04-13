Neurologist shares what to eat for a stronger gut brain axis: From yoghurt, walnuts, turmeric to dark chocolate
Find out what you need to add to your diet to strengthen the gut-brain axis, so that you can focus better and improve your emotional wellbeing.
The gut-brain axis is commonly referred to when discussing gut wellness. It is a two-way communication which influences each other. If you are anxious, you may experience gut-related issues like diarrhoea, and if gut health is imbalanced, then your mood gets affected.ALSO READ: Neurologist explains difference between normal forgetfulness and dementia memory loss: ‘If it gets worse over time…’
To strengthen this two-way network, you need to make healthy dietary choices that nourish your gut bacteria, which in turn positively influence how you think and feel, and vice versa. In other words, let's take a look at the foods that will make gut-brain axis stronger in your system.
In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akash Chheda, consultant neurologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, recommended foods to include in your diet across key brain-health areas, from those that support mood-regulating chemicals to ones that help reduce brain inflammation, an alarming precursor to several neurodegenerative diseases in the long term.
1. Foods that improve gut–brain communication
The gut-brain axis is important as the digestive system and the brain are interconnected. Healthy gut bacteria help you focus better and improve your mood. The neurologist advised, “People can add Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and buttermilk to maintain that gut-brain communication.”
2. Foods that boost mood-regulating chemicals
The neurologist described that a large portion of serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is actually produced in the gut, so in this case, gut health directly impacts mood, sleep and emotional wellbeing. Dr Chheda recommended eating bananas, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dark chocolate as a healthy gut is key to being happy.
3. Foods that help reduce inflammation{{/usCountry}}
The neurologist described that a large portion of serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is actually produced in the gut, so in this case, gut health directly impacts mood, sleep and emotional wellbeing. Dr Chheda recommended eating bananas, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dark chocolate as a healthy gut is key to being happy.
3. Foods that help reduce inflammation{{/usCountry}}
Brain inflammation can be reduced by choosing gut-friendly foods. To reduce this inflammation, the doctor recommended anti-inflammatory foods to protect brain health and improve concentration, lowering brain fog.{{/usCountry}}
Brain inflammation can be reduced by choosing gut-friendly foods. To reduce this inflammation, the doctor recommended anti-inflammatory foods to protect brain health and improve concentration, lowering brain fog.{{/usCountry}}
“Poor gut health can increase inflammation that impacts memory and focus. So, opt for berries, turmeric, leafy greens, walnuts, and fatty fish,” the neurologist said.{{/usCountry}}
“Poor gut health can increase inflammation that impacts memory and focus. So, opt for berries, turmeric, leafy greens, walnuts, and fatty fish,” the neurologist said.{{/usCountry}}
4. Foods that improve nutrient absorption{{/usCountry}}
4. Foods that improve nutrient absorption{{/usCountry}}
A balanced gut is known to enhance the absorption of nutrients essential for brain function, like B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Dr Chheda advised to go for foods such as oats, brown rice, spinach, lentils, and whole grains.
5. Foods for stress and anxiety control
Stress and anxiety may seem like everyday issues, but the neurologist revealed that the right dietary choices can help alleviate them.
He said, “A healthy gut regulates stress responses and keeps the nervous system calm, reducing anxiety. So, make sure to have curd rice, herbal teas, fermented foods, and fibre-rich fruits.”
6. Food for better mental clarity
If you are suffering from brain fog, certain foods can help improve focus and support clearer thinking by nourishing your gut and brain. These are garlic, onions, bananas, oats, and leafy greens, according to the doctor.
In the end, he also cautioned about junk, processed, oily, canned foods, excessive sugar and artificial sweeteners as they can affect the gut microbiome and lead to inflammation in the brain.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.