Neurologist shares what to eat for a stronger gut brain axis: From yoghurt, walnuts, turmeric to dark chocolate

The gut-brain axis is commonly referred to when discussing gut wellness. It is a two-way communication which influences each other. If you are anxious, you may experience gut-related issues like diarrhoea, and if gut health is imbalanced, then your mood gets affected.ALSO READ: Neurologist explains difference between normal forgetfulness and dementia memory loss: ‘If it gets worse over time…’

Yoghurt is a gut-friendly food that supports both your gut and brain health. (Shutterstock)

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To strengthen this two-way network, you need to make healthy dietary choices that nourish your gut bacteria, which in turn positively influence how you think and feel, and vice versa. In other words, let's take a look at the foods that will make gut-brain axis stronger in your system.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akash Chheda, consultant neurologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, recommended foods to include in your diet across key brain-health areas, from those that support mood-regulating chemicals to ones that help reduce brain inflammation, an alarming precursor to several neurodegenerative diseases in the long term.

1. Foods that improve gut–brain communication

The gut-brain axis is important as the digestive system and the brain are interconnected. Healthy gut bacteria help you focus better and improve your mood. The neurologist advised, “People can add Yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and buttermilk to maintain that gut-brain communication.”

2. Foods that boost mood-regulating chemicals

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{{^usCountry}} The neurologist described that a large portion of serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is actually produced in the gut, so in this case, gut health directly impacts mood, sleep and emotional wellbeing. Dr Chheda recommended eating bananas, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dark chocolate as a healthy gut is key to being happy. 3. Foods that help reduce inflammation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The neurologist described that a large portion of serotonin (the feel-good hormone) is actually produced in the gut, so in this case, gut health directly impacts mood, sleep and emotional wellbeing. Dr Chheda recommended eating bananas, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dark chocolate as a healthy gut is key to being happy. 3. Foods that help reduce inflammation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Brain inflammation can be reduced by choosing gut-friendly foods. To reduce this inflammation, the doctor recommended anti-inflammatory foods to protect brain health and improve concentration, lowering brain fog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brain inflammation can be reduced by choosing gut-friendly foods. To reduce this inflammation, the doctor recommended anti-inflammatory foods to protect brain health and improve concentration, lowering brain fog. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Poor gut health can increase inflammation that impacts memory and focus. So, opt for berries, turmeric, leafy greens, walnuts, and fatty fish,” the neurologist said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Poor gut health can increase inflammation that impacts memory and focus. So, opt for berries, turmeric, leafy greens, walnuts, and fatty fish,” the neurologist said. {{/usCountry}}

Eat leafy green veggies to reduce inflammation in brain. (Shutterstock)

{{^usCountry}} 4. Foods that improve nutrient absorption {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Foods that improve nutrient absorption {{/usCountry}}

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A balanced gut is known to enhance the absorption of nutrients essential for brain function, like B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Dr Chheda advised to go for foods such as oats, brown rice, spinach, lentils, and whole grains.

5. Foods for stress and anxiety control

Stress and anxiety may seem like everyday issues, but the neurologist revealed that the right dietary choices can help alleviate them.

He said, “A healthy gut regulates stress responses and keeps the nervous system calm, reducing anxiety. So, make sure to have curd rice, herbal teas, fermented foods, and fibre-rich fruits.”

6. Food for better mental clarity

If you are suffering from brain fog, certain foods can help improve focus and support clearer thinking by nourishing your gut and brain. These are garlic, onions, bananas, oats, and leafy greens, according to the doctor.

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In the end, he also cautioned about junk, processed, oily, canned foods, excessive sugar and artificial sweeteners as they can affect the gut microbiome and lead to inflammation in the brain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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